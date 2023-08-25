Dream Rotax Junior Season for Deslongchamps Continues

It was an early start to the race day with Rotax Junior rolling off the grid at 9:30 AM for the first Final of the day. Christian Menezes (KGR/CRG) led the field to green but it was Major Makovskis (PSL/BirelART) who wasted no time getting into the lead on the opening lap.

Canadian Open race winner Lucas Deslongchamps (HMP/Kart Republic) took the lead on lap 11 as a four-kart train formed at the front. The long 25-lap race saw Makovskis return the lead with five to go as Jensen Burnett (GFL/TonyKart) worked his way into second place at the same time.

Two laps Burnett took the lead and held off Deslongchamps and Menezes all the way to the checkered flag.

However, Burnett had a pushback bumper violation and was also accessed a 3-second penalty for defending on the final lap which knocked him back to fourth and moved Deslongchamps to the top, adding another win to his impressive season.

Menezes moved up to second place and Makovskis completed the podium while Olivier Mrak (Kosmic) finished the race sixth and was awarded the Rotax Grand Finals ticket for scoring the most points between the Canadian Open and the Canadian Championships.