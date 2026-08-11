Dowler Brothers Heading Back to the Rotax Grand Finals

For the third time competing together, Griffin and Noel Dowler are heading to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

This past weekend at the RMC Western Canadian Finals in Alberta, the Dowler brothers were victorious to secure their spots on Team Canada at the world-famous event, held this year in Portugal.

Griffin had himself a weekend to remember, getting the victory in both the Rotax DD2 and Rotax Senior Max divisions, and he will compete at the Grand Finals in Rotax DD2. This will be Griffin’s sixth time competing for Team Canada and his second time in the DD2 division.

It didn’t come easy, as both Finals required Griff to navigate some very talented competition. But he managed both races with the Grand Finals ticket in mind, and when the dust settled, he was crowned champion in both.

For Noel, this was the second straight year that he has won the Rotax Masters division at the Western Final. He controlled it from the outset of the event and never relinquished the lead until the final checkered flag. His trip to Portugal will be his fourth time representing his home country.

The pair represent Apollo Motorsports and proudly took home three more titles and two Rotax Grand Finals tickets to Edmonton.