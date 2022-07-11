Double Win for Papp Extends Championship Lead

The competition at the front of the Mini Rok class was tight all weekend where any of the front four could’ve stood atop the podium, but when the checkered flag flew in both Finals, it was Leamington’s Christian Papp (VSR/LN Kart) who got the finish line first.

On Saturday, Papp got to the lead early and pulled away when Jackson Morley (Prime/BirelART) was duking it out with Matthew Roach (REM/Kosmic) for second place.

Unfortunately for Morley, his race ended a couple of laps early after the two came together and that promoted Decklan Deonarine (VSR/TonyKart) into a podium position and he was able to stay just ahead of Niko Werner (VSR/TonyKart) at the finish.

Morley rebounded nicely on Sunday, getting the pole position in Qualifying and winning the PreFinal but the Final was a great shootout between the front three.

Once again Morley had his hands full of Roach while Papp sat back in third for the first half of the race. Watching the two trade the lead multiple times, Papp was just waiting on his competitors to leave him an opportunity, it happened on lap 17 and he jumped from third to first.

Leading the final seven laps from there, Papp scored another win and bumped his lead in the championship to 54 points with only one round remaining. Roach wound up second for the second day in a row while Morley completed the podium in third.