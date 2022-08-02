Double Victory and Triple Podium for Ayden Ingratta at SKUSA Pro Tour

It was a winning weekend for Ayden Ingratta this past weekend. Taking on the final rounds of the Superkarts! USA (SKUSA) Pro Tour at New Castle Motorsports Park, Ingratta scored a pair of race wins, three podium results, and one fast lap honour as he closed the 2022 Pro Tour on a high in central Indiana.

Competing in a pair of tough junior classes, Ingratta’s best finishes came from the KA100 Junior ranks where he earned a pair of victories. Saturday saw the young Canadian qualify in the third position and fall back to seventh in the prefinal before a spirited drive forward in the main event netted him his first main event victory of the weekend. Sunday’s KA100 Junior race was a day of similar results for Ingratta as a third-place effort in qualifying yielded a P3 finish in the prefinal. Able to fight for the race win once again, Ingratta made it two-for-two on the weekend as he scored the fastest lap of the race and his second win in the class in as many days.

With a dominant performance in the KA100 Junior ranks, Ingratta would also see action in the X30 Junior class earning another podium result. Saturday’s fourth-place qualifying effort turned into a second-place finish in the prefinal before a disappointing main event saw Ayden Ingratta’s name shown in P13 on the results sheet due to a pair of on-track penalties. Looking to improve his efforts on Sunday, Ingratta had a consistent day turning his fourth place qualifying into a third-place podium result at the end of the day after also finishing third in the prefinal

“It was a good weekend in Indiana and to earn two race wins and three podiums is something to be very proud of,” explained Ingratta. “We have a lot of racing coming up so I am confident that there will be a few more wins and podiums on the horizon and I can not wait. A huge thanks to Speed Concepts Racing, Speed Lab Racing Engines, and CRG for all the help, hard work, and continued support this season.”

Next up for Ayden Ingratta will be the Kart Stars Canada event at the famed Shannonville Motorsports Park over the August 11-14 race weekend.

Press release by RTD Media.