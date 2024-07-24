Dominant Canadian Open Weekend by St-Cyr in Mini-Max

Jeremy St-Cyr is going to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

Following a dominant weekend at the Canadian Open, St-Cyr (PSL/BirelART) topped every competitive session in Rotax Micro Mini-Max and solidified himself as one of Canada’s best young drivers.

It wasn’t an easy feat for St-Cyr though as the likes of Massimo Lorusso (KGR/CRG), Brando Londono (Energy Americas/Energy Kart), Olivier Chasse (HMP/Kart Republic) and many more stalked him throughout the heats and the feature.

The opening laps of the Final saw St-Cyr come under pressure from Londono and Lorusso, while contact for Chasse sent him spinning off the track and resuming well behind the pack. However, as Lorusso attacked Londono for the second position on laps three and four, St-Cyr opened up a gap. The pair never got any closer from there and after 15 laps of the ICAR Circuit, St-Cyr crossed the finish line 2.5 seconds ahead of Lorusso. Londono completed the podium after a spirited battle.

Fourth place went to Antoine Bazinet (Premier/TonyKart) who raced hard with Nicholas Lorusso (KGR/OTK), Sebastian de Moissac (Prime/BirelART) and Francesco Cosco (TonyKart) all race long.

St-Cyr joins Team Canada for the first time at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals this fall in Italy. He will team up with Alexis Baillargeon, who locked in his Mini-Max ticket at the Rotax Winter Trophy in Florida.

Two more Mini-Max tickets are still up for grabs in Canada, one at the Max Karting Group Canada Final in Warburg, Alberta next weekend and the second at the Canadian Karting Championships in Hamilton, Ontario in August.