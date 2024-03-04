Discounted Registration Opens for New Ontario Inter-Club Challenge!

Starting today, Monday, March 4, registration is open for the new Ontario Inter-Club Challenge where Briggs 206 racers will tackle three of Ontario’s favourite kart circuits throughout the 2024 club racing season. In addition, the program has revealed details about the Senior Pro category, along with confirmation of the race day schedule.

Those who choose to register early and commit to all three rounds of the program will pay a discounted rate of only $400.00 for all three events! This promotion will run from March 4 to April 4, 2024, so don’t delay and miss out on this great opportunity to save some money.

The first stop of the Inter-Club Challenge will take place at Goodwood Kartways on May 26. Round two visits the Mosport Karting Centre on June 23 and the three-race challenge will culminate on September 22 at the Hamilton Karting Complex. All three events will run alongside the regularly scheduled club races at the selected tracks, inviting Ontario’s best competitors to compete with the local stars.

The race day format will differ slightly from a standard club race day at these tracks. Racers will get a timed practice session, followed by Qualifying, two heat races, a PreFinal and a Feature Race. There will also be a B Final for those classes that exceed the maximum number of karts allowed on track at a time. This format will be used for Briggs Cadet, Junior Lite, Junior, Senior and Senior Heavy/Masters.

The full selection of Briggs classes will be joined by a Senior Pro showcase at each event. This category is a non-point scoring class for clubs and will be a chance to feature the sport’s best four-cycle stars. The schedule for the Briggs Senior Pro category will run a little differently than the rest.

SuperPro will get an intense 30-minute hot pit qualifying session. Drivers will have the chance to change setups, picking drafting partners in an attempt to set their best time. This Qualifying session will set the grid for the Super Pro Shootout, a 20-minute Feature race to wrap up the day’s action.

Briggs Senior Pro is open to all Senior racers and will run at a 320-pound minimum weight.

Registration can be completed on the http://inter-club.ca website along with further information about the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge!