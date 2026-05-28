Defending Champ Has a New Team for 2026

Defending RMC Ontario Rotax Senior Champion Ryan Maxwell is wearing new colours this season as he goes for another title shot.

Maxwell has switched over to Prime Powerteam for the 2026 karting season after winning in 2025 with Racing Edge Motorsports, trading in pink and purple for red and black.

It’s not unusual for drivers to switch teams, but it’s a little less common after finding major success.

For Maxwell, the switch comes as an opportunity based on his results. Prime was looking for another elite talent for their Senior divisions, and Maxwell was looking for more opportunities to continue competing at the highest levels. The pair linked up, put a plan in place and have been working together since the Rotax Winter Trophy this past February with the same vision: learn, develop and win.

“While I really enjoyed my time with Kevin and everyone at Racing Edge Motorsports, when Trevor approached me last Christmas with the opportunity to help lead and develop Prime Powerteam, it felt like an opportunity that went beyond just driving. It definitely wasn’t an easy decision because Kevin and the whole REM team did so much for me and played a huge role in my success, but the chance to help build something and take on more responsibility was something I was really excited about,” exclaimed Maxwell when we reached out to him.

As part of his program, Maxwell will help coach the drivers on the Prime Powerteam on race weekends and testing weeks. Following the footsteps of his father, he spends the majority of his days, when available, at a race track.

For Prime Powerteam, the opportunity for a major competitor to join the team doesn’t happen too often, so adding the talent that is Ryan Maxwell was a no-brainer.

“Adding Ryan to the team has been a fantastic addition. With a champion’s mindset and racing heritage in his blood, he understands what it takes to run at the front and carries himself with both maturity and respect. We’re excited to continue building on the success we’ve already achieved together,” explained Trevor Wickens, owner of Prime Powerteam.

This weekend, the first of four races for RMC Ontario gets underway at the Hamilton Karting Complex, where Rotax racers will compete for invitations to join Team Canada at the 2026 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Portimao, Portugal.

Rotax Senior is once again gearing up to be the biggest and most competitive category on track as racers from Ontario and Quebec vie for one of karting’s favourite prizes.