De Tullio Joins Prime Powerteam for an Extensive 2023 Race Program

Strengthening their race program in both Canada and the United States, Prime Powerteam, a member of the BirelART North America family, has added 16-year-old Alessandro De Tullio to an extensive race program in 2023. Set to compete in both X30 Senior and ROK Senior, De Tullio will pilot an AM Engines-powered Birel RY30 S15 in North America’s top karting series.

“On behalf of Prime Powerteam, I would like to welcome Alessandro to the team,” expressed team Owner Trevor Wickens. “Alessandro’s an extremely talented young driver that we are excited to have in our program. We look forward to beginning our relationship in Orlando this weekend.”

Set for a multi-series program, De Tullio will join Prime Powerteam in the first round of the United States Pro Kart Series (USPKS) this weekend at the Orlando Kart Center. Concluding the ROK Cup USA Florida Winter Tour at the same location the following weekend, De Tullio will also start the Superkarts! USA (SKUSA) Pro Tour a week later in Orlando. As the season continues to roll on, Prime Powerteam will enter the young De Tullio in the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Championship, Canadian National Championships, ROK Vegas, SKUSA SuperNationals, and the completion of both the USPKS and SKUSA Pro Tour programs.

“I am very excited to be joining Prime Powerteam for the 2023 season,” explained De Tullio. “I’m looking forward to working with the team and hunting for wins. Big thanks to Trevor Wickens, Dominic Labrecque, and Ronni Sala for this amazing opportunity.”

Wickens continued, “While Alessandro will race with Prime in Canada, for select races in the US we will together be partnering with PSL Karting and the BirelART North American family. I am confident that our structure we will be able to provide the service, support, and equipment that Alessandro needs to put us on the top step of the podium.”

Prime Powerteam and De Tullio will kick off their relationship this weekend at the Orlando Kart Center for the opening round of the United States Pro Kart Series.

For more information on Prime Powerteam, follow them on social media by searching ‘Prime Powerteam’ or contact Trevor Wickens via e-mail at Trevor@PrimePowerteam.com or visit them online at www.PrimePowerTeam.com.