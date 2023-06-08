CupKarts Canada Division Welcomes Title Sponsor blackcircles.ca

Just in time for the first race of their sophomore season, the CupKarts Canada Division is excited to announce a brand new title sponsor, blackcircles.ca, the one-stop shop for all your tire and wheel needs.

The Cup Karts Canada Division presented by blackcircles.ca will commence this weekend at Karting Trois-Rivieres just outside the motorsports-friendly city of Trois-Rivieres, Quebec. Pre-event registration has eclipsed last year’s debut for the series with more than 125 entrants ready to compete across eight different Briggs & Stratton categories, including a massive 53 drivers in the Senior Lite division.

With the announcement of a title sponsor and the great numbers, the positive momentum is exactly what series owner Gerald Caseley has been working so hard for.

“I’m beyond excited to welcome blackcircles.ca to our program and I feel we are a perfect fit together. The karting community spends a lot of time on the road in their personal vehicles and having a partner that can provide a valuable product and service to our industry is a great thing.”

“After a long winter of preparation for season two, I’m thrilled we are finally hitting the track this weekend in Trois-Rivieres and I’m excited to showcase our racing to our new title sponsor, and they’ve donated some great prizes to our raffle as well.”

The Cup Karts Canada Division will host three races in 2023. Following this weekend’s event in Trois-Rivieres, the series will shift to Lombardy Karting in Smiths Falls, Ontario. It will be a new kart track for many racers and it’s the perfect middle ground between Montreal and Toronto. Round three will return to Goodwood Kartways, the very popular circle less than an hour north of Toronto, where the series champions will be crowned. To learn more about Cup Karts Canada Division, visit http://cupkarts.com.

About blackcircles.ca:

blackcircles.ca is your one-stop shop for all your tire and wheel needs. We offer a wide selection of high-quality tires from leading brands at competitive prices. Our easy-to-use website allows you to browse, compare, and purchase tires online, with the option to have them delivered to your doorstep or installed at one of our partner garages. With a dedicated customer service team, we are committed to providing a seamless shopping experience and ensuring your complete satisfaction. Shop with us today and experience the convenience of buying tires online.