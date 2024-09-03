Cup Karts Grand Nationals 8 Selling Out Fast!

One day after registration opened to the public, classes are already sold out as Cup Karts North America’s Grand Nationals 8 which will be North America’s four-cycle race of the season.

There are already over 500 entries for the event held at New Castle Motorsports Park in Indiana, USA on October 10-13.

Senior Light and Senior Medium are full at 96 entries each while Junior is closing in fast on the limit. Senior Heavy is the only remaining class with the space for 96 entries.

Masters and Legends are limited to only 50 entries and Legends is full, with Masters very close. Sportsman and Cadet are filling in nicely as well and there is a good chance that every category could sell out this year.

Just like last year, there’s a solid number of Canadian drivers who managed to get registered in time before the classes filled up.

CKN attended Grand Nationals 7 last year and it was a blast. From start to finish, the event was jam-packed with epic racing, incredible prizes and awards, fun family entertainment, and one of the most enjoyable paddock atmospheres.

We will be back again this year and can't wait to see what is in store from our friends at CKNA.

The Cup Karts Canada Division will recognize their champions on Thursday evening at New Castle Motorsports Park, where the top five drivers from each class in Canada will be awarded their trophies and prizes.

CKN will be trackside this weekend for the Cup Karts Canada Division championship finale at Point Pelee Karting in Leamington, Ontario.