Cup Karts Grand Nationals 7 Exceeds 500 Entries!

The season’s most prominent Briggs 206 four-cycle event continues to break records as the Cup Karts North America Grand Nationals 7 has broken the 500-entry mark and seen the Senior Medium division move over the 100-driver barrier.

We can’t wait to arrive in New Castle, Indiana this weekend for Grand Nationals 7 as a massive contingent of Canadian racers will compete amongst the best Briggs racers on the continent for all the glory and the title of being a Cup Karts Grands race winner.

In total, 68 of the entries are Canadian, which is massive! We would’ve expected a few more too if the Coupe de Montreal wasn’t hosting their Championship finale this weekend, but there are only so many weekends in a Canadian summer.

The New Castle Motorsports Park circuit is a real challenge but truly the perfect host for this great event. It’s fast, it flows, drafting is important, and it challenges racers to be on the edge for a perfect lap. It also provides excellent opportunities for photo finishes. First-time visitors will love it and instantly mark it down as a track to revisit in the future.

Checking in with Gerald Caseley of Cup Karts Canada, he was short but very excited with how the entries continue to roll in for this weekend’s Grand Nationals.

“It’s absolutely amazing to see that many four cycles racing at one event.” -Gerald Caseley, Cup Karts Canada Division

Canadian drivers will represent a number of teams including Prime Powerteam, Goodwood Kartways, Professional Racing Ontario, Team VSR, Team VRS, Marc Stehle Racing, Kart e Parts, CANCAM Racing and more.

Jordan Prior is the defending Cup Karts Grand National Champion in Senior Lite and he leads a group of 24 Canadian racers in the division this weekend, which as of writing, has 91 entries. MRFKC champion Jaden Harry is entered, as are Canadian Champions David Barnes, Jon Treadwell and Logan Ploder. The Cup Karts Canada division will be represented well with race winners Gianluca Savaglio, Nicky Palladino and Alex Murphy among the list of contenders.

A number of racers will pull double duty this weekend and compete in Senior Medium as well. The preferred category in the USA, Medium was the first to break the 100-driver barrier, but may not be the last. David Barnes, Alex Murphy, Jon Treadwell, Mitchell Morrow, Jordan Prior, Jason Rothman and Aidan Shimbashi all entered Medium as a second opportunity to race at New Castle.

In Masters, Senior Heavy and Legends, we have 5 Canadians in each. EKN’s Rob Howden will compete in Masters and Legends, aiming to keep the EKN title trophy on Canadian soil. We have high hopes for all five competing in Masters this weekend as Rich Folino, Kevin May, Steven MacVoy and Ian Macintyre all know how to get it done in the category.

Looking at the Junior divisions, we have 13 lining up in Briggs Junior, 1 in Sportsman and 4 in Cadet. After winning the Cadet title at home, Hudson Urlin returns to Sportsman action this weekend looking for the win. Canadian Champ Sebastian Day and Cup Karts Canada Champ Declan Black lead a strong group of Juniors that includes Jordan Di Leo, Ryder Brown, Max Franceschelli, Cole Morgan and our first sighting of Nathan Dupuis in months.

CKN will be trackside this weekend to provide coverage of the event as a whole and our usual focus on the Canadian contingent. Qualifying hits the track on Friday and Grand Nationals will run all day on Sunday. If you can’t be there, the event will be broadcast by Kart Chaser on YouTube, so be sure to check them out.

CKNA Grand Nationals 7 Canadian Entries (As of Sept 26)

Senior Medium

David Barnes

Alex Murphy

Jon Treadwell

Mitchell Morrow

Christian Savaglio

Franco Savaglio

Jordan Prior

Jason Rothman

William Lalonde

Gabriel Rouleau

Aidan Shimbashi

Masters

Rob Howden

Rich Folino

Kevin May

Steven MacVoy

Ian Macintyre

Senior Heavy

Christopher Mitchell

Abigail Collins

Cameron Glasgow

Logan Quartarone

Jason Rothman

Senior Light

Quinton Murdoch

Nicky Palladino

Scotty Watkins

David Barnes

Alex Murphy

Carson Bartlett

Parker Gill

Logan Prince

Chad Webster

Logan Ploder

Noah Van Straten

Patrick Lelievre

William Adams

Dylan Reny

Jon Treadwell

Jaden Harry

Caden Drummond

Mitchell Morrow

Khloe Drummond

Alec Drummond

Jordan Prior

Gianluca Savaglio

Jordan Hounsell

Aidan Shimbashi

Legends

Rob Howden

Steve Lyons

Eli Yanko

Jamie MacArthur

Ronald Henrie

Junior

Cole Morgan

Declan Black

Sebastian Day

Hunter Patterson

Jordan Di Leo

Max Franceschelli

Sloan Sterling

Nicholas Capilongo

Nicholas Folino

Liam Plate

Ryder Brown

Emma Plate

Nathan Dupuis

Cadet

Andrew Adams

Melville Dos Santos

Kegan Irwin

Anthony Di Donato

Sportsman

Hudson Urlin

Also, check out this cool video intro Chad Webster made, featuring a number of Canadian racers competing this weekend at New Castle.