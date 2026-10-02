Cup Karts Canada’s Best Set to Be Celebrated at Grand Nationals 10

Following a summer of close racing, big fields and battles across eight categories, the 2026 Cup Karts Canada Division presented by BlackCircles.ca champions have been crowned, and now they’re heading to Indiana to collect the hardware.

The three-round, six-race Canadian championship that started at Brechin Motorsports Park in June, travelled to Lombardy Karting in July and then wrapped up a few weeks ago at Karting Trois-Rivières, where a record-setting 174 entries made it the largest Cup Karts Canada Division event to date.

With championships still on the line, KTR provided the battleground for the final points races of the season, ultimately determining eight Canadian champions. Each earned an entry to the Cup Karts North America Grand Nationals 10 at New Castle Motorsports Park in Indiana.

And that is where the champions will get their moment in the spotlight.

As part of the tenth running of the Grand Nationals, Cup Karts North America will celebrate its divisional champions with a special podium ceremony recognizing the top-five championship finishers in each category from each division.

For the Canadian competitors making the trip to Indiana, it means collecting their championship trophies, prizes and accolades before turning their attention back to the racetrack for the biggest four-cycle event of the season.

Before that happens, here is a look at the drivers who finished at the top of the 2026 Cup Karts Canada Division standings.

Briggs Cadet

Nate Stockwell added another major title to his impressive 2026 campaign, putting together a four-win season to secure the Briggs Cadet championship with 846 points.

Stockwell finished comfortably clear of Chase Robar, who collected 715 points to secure the vice-championship. Cayson Misener completed the championship podium with 638 points, while William Boulerice and Ethan Grinyer rounded out the top five.

Briggs Cadet Top-5

Nate Stockwell — 846 points Chase Robar — 715 points Cayson Misener — 638 points William Boulerice — 569 points Ethan Grinyer — 526 points

Briggs Junior

Only 30 points separated Kegan Irwin and Cole Campin after the drops were factored in, making Briggs Junior one of the closest championship battles of the summer.

Irwin used consistency to add another Cup Karts Canada Division championship to his résumé. The 2025 Canadian Karting Champion scored one victory, two runner-up finishes and two third-place results on his way to 846 points.

Campin kept the pressure on with two race victories and finished with 816 points, while Jamie Stewien secured third ahead of Alessandro Cuddemi and Jackson Cadney.

Briggs Junior Top-5

Kegan Irwin — 846 points Cole Campin — 816 points Jamie Stewien — 692 points Alessandro Cuddemi — 671 points Jackson Cadney — 591 points

Briggs Senior Light

Sebastian Day came remarkably close to perfection in Senior Light.

Day never missed the podium in six starts, collecting three victories, two runner-up finishes and a third-place result. That impressive run produced 973 points and the Senior Light championship.

Behind him, Hudson Urlin enjoyed an excellent rookie season in the Senior ranks. Urlin scored three podium finishes, including a victory, to finish second in the championship with 867 points.

Major Makovskis completed the championship podium, followed by Isaac Teed and Malex Richard.

Briggs Senior Light Top-5

Sebastian Day — 973 points Hudson Urlin — 867 points Major Makovskis — 708 points Isaac Teed — 629 points Malex Richard — 609 points

Briggs Senior Medium

John Wade certainly made his trips north of the border worthwhile in 2026.

The American racer put together an 840-point campaign to secure his first Cup Karts Canada Division championship, finishing ahead of Urlin in another strong championship effort.

With 776 points, Urlin earned his second vice-championship of the season and became the only driver in the Canada Division to finish on the championship podium in two different categories in 2026.

Dalton Watson claimed third overall, with Zach Boam and Max Franceschelli completing the top five.

Briggs Senior Medium Top-5

John Wade — 840 points Hudson Urlin — 776 points Dalton Watson — 700 points Zach Boam — 645 points Max Franceschelli — 613 points

Briggs Senior Heavy

The Senior Heavy championship went right down to the numbers after the drop races were calculated.

Carson Bartlett used five podium finishes, including one victory and three runner-up results, to secure the championship with 758 points aboard his KartEparts-powered kart.

Noah Van Straten was right there, finishing only 23 points behind Bartlett with 735, while Gregory Scollard secured third. Eric Bos and Andrew Seggie completed the championship top five.

Briggs Senior Heavy Top-5

Carson Bartlett — 758 points Noah Van Straten — 735 points Gregory Scollard — 616 points Eric Bos — 568 points Andrew Seggie — 554 points

Briggs Masters

A blistering start to the season proved decisive for Eric Lessard in Briggs Masters.

Lessard opened his campaign with three consecutive victories, building a championship advantage that proved difficult to overcome.

Corey Walsh made a serious charge during the second half of the season, winning two of the final three races, but Lessard’s early advantage was enough to secure the title by 21 points, 803 to 782.

Kevin McCathie also enjoyed a strong second half of the campaign to secure third in the standings ahead of defending champion Mathieu Demers, with Andrew Grinyer completing the top five.

Briggs Masters Top-5

Eric Lessard — 803 points Corey Walsh — 782 points Kevin McCathie — 657 points Mathieu Demers — 598 points Andrew Grinyer — 548 points

Briggs Legends

There was simply no stopping Eli Yanko in Briggs Legends.

Six races. Six victories.

Yanko completed a perfect Cup Karts Canada Division season to add another championship title to his lengthy résumé, finishing with 862 points.

Jamie MacArthur secured the runner-up position with 749 points, while Stephen Goebel took third. Simon Pepin and Steve Walker rounded out the championship top five.

Briggs Legends Top-5

Eli Yanko — 862 points Jamie MacArthur — 749 points Stephen Goebel — 697 points Simon Pepin — 639 points Steve Walker — 581 points

Briggs W Class

Although the Briggs W Class competed in only the opening two rounds of the 2026 Cup Karts Canada Division season, there was still plenty to celebrate when the final standings were determined.

Sloan Sterling emerged as the class champion, accumulating 821 points across the two events to secure the title. Maika Gendron finished second in the championship with 701 points after a strong campaign of her own.

Alice Blanchard secured third overall with 341 points, while Victoria Nikolaieva and Victoria Gietzen completed the championship top five.

Briggs W Class Top-5

Sloan Sterling — 821 points Maika Gendron — 701 points Alice Blanchard — 341 points Victoria Nikolaieva — 320 points Victoria Gietzen — 281 points

With the Canadian championship season complete, attention now shifts south of the border to New Castle Motorsports Park, where the Cup Karts Canada Division competitors will join hundreds of four-cycle racers for Grand Nationals 10.

For Canada’s champions and top-five finishers, the trip will offer an opportunity to celebrate everything they accomplished during the summer before helmets go back on and the battle begins again on one of North America’s biggest karting stages.

The Canadian program is also already looking toward 2027.

During the championship finale at Karting Trois-Rivières, Cup Karts Canada leader Gerald Caseley announced that the CKNA Four-Cycle Canadian Nationals will return to Karting Mont-Tremblant for a second consecutive year, scheduled for May 28-30, 2027.

Further details regarding the dates and locations for the 2027 Cup Karts Canada Division championship are expected to be announced soon.