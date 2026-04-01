Cup Karts Canada Unveils Trophy for It’s Four-Cycle Nationals

Press Release by: Cup Karts Canada Division.

Cup Karts Canada Unveils Trophy for First-Ever Canadian National Four-Stroke Championship.

Cup Karts Canada is proud to unveil its National Championship trophy for the first-ever Canadian National Four-Stroke Championship, which will take place May 15-17 at the TAG Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.

It’s not just a trophy. It’s a symbol of everything four-stroke karting in Canada has built up to this day.

Conceived over many years with intention and vision, this trophy represents the pinnacle of grassroots karting in Canada, literally and figuratively.

Inspired by the Canadian Shield, the true foundation of our country, its design evokes the strength, durability and determination needed to reach the pinnacle of motorsports.

At its base, the trophy is made of solid Canadian maple, which is rooted in our heritage. Every material, every detail and every layer has been thought out with a precise meaning.

Weighing in at 13.4 pounds, he represents the effort, perseverance and commitment required to achieve this.

But beyond its design and materials, this trophy carries something even more important, a deep meaning.

On the back, a simple message: “Dream Big”

A tribute to those who inspire us to aim higher, work harder and believe in something bigger than ourselves.

“We wanted to create a trophy that every four-stroke driver in the country dreams of winning,” said Gerald Caseley of Cup Karts Canada. But most of all, we wanted it to have a real meaning that it represents the journey, the people and the passion behind the sport.”

The trophy is designed in several layers, showcasing its depth and character as a reflection of the efforts required to reach the top.

Cup Karts Canada would also like to sincerely thank its partners and sponsors.

Without their support, this vision would not have been possible.

The 2026 Canadian National Four-Stroke Championship is shaping up to be a historic moment for karting in the country, bringing together drivers from across Canada for a true national title.

And in the end…only one driver will reach the top.

Un championnat national. Un trophée national. Un moment mérité pour le karting canadien.

Cup Karts Canada dévoile le trophée du tout premier Championnat national canadien quatre temps

Cup Karts Canada est fier de dévoiler son trophée de championnat national pour le tout premier Championnat national canadien quatre temps, qui aura lieu du 15 au 17 mai à l’Académie TAG Karting à Mont-Tremblant, Québec.

Ce n’est pas seulement un trophée.

C’est un symbole de tout ce que le karting quatre temps au Canada a construit jusqu’à aujourd’hui.

Conçu au fil de plusieurs années avec intention et vision, ce trophée représente le sommet du karting de base au Canada au sens propre comme au figuré.

Inspiré du Bouclier canadien, véritable fondation de notre pays, son design évoque la force, la durabilité et la détermination nécessaires pour atteindre le sommet en sport automobile.

À sa base, le trophée est fabriqué en érable massif canadien, ancré dans notre atrimoine. Chaque matériau, chaque détail et chaque couche ont été pensés avec une signification précise.

Avec un poids de 13,4 livres, il représente à la fois l’effort, la persévérance et l’engagement nécessaires pour y parvenir.

Mais au-delà de sa conception et de ses matériaux, ce trophée porte quelque chose d’encore plus important une signification profonde.

À l’arrière, un message simple : “Dream Big”

Un hommage à ceux qui nous inspirent à viser plus haut, à travailler plus fort et à croire en quelque chose de plus grand que soi.

“Nous voulions créer un trophée que chaque pilote quatre temps au pays rêve de remporter”, a déclaré Gerald Caseley de Cup Karts Canada.

“Mais surtout, nous voulions qu’il ait une vraie signification qu’il représente le parcours, les gens et la passion derrière ce sport.”

Le trophée est conçu en plusieurs couches, mettant en valeur sa profondeur et son caractère à l’image des efforts nécessaires pour atteindre le sommet.

Cup Karts Canada tient également à remercier sincèrement ses partenaires et commanditaires.

Sans leur soutien, cette vision n’aurait pas été possible.

Le Championnat national canadien quatre temps 2026 s’annonce comme un moment historique pour le karting au pays, réunissant des pilotes de partout au Canada pour un véritable titre national.

Et au bout du compte…un seul pilote atteindra le sommet.