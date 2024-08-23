Cup Karts Canada to Crown Their Champions in Point Pelee

The Cup Karts Canada Division is preparing for its third and final event of the 2024 season.

Venturing to Point Pelee Karting in Leamington, Ontario for the first time, racers will tackle a quick and challenging circuit where momentum is key.

Registration is now open for the event on https://raceselect.com/ckna/2024 and racers are reminded to get their entries in early.

Champions of the Cup Karts will be invited to Cup Karts North America Grand Nationals in New Castle, Indiana where more than 500 Briggs racers are expected to compete for four-cycle karting’s biggest title. At the Grands, the top five drivers from the Canada Division will be recognized with their championship trophies and prizes.

The championship finale will host races five and six, where drivers will calculate their five best events to determine their championship points total. Below are the current class leaders.

Current CKCD Championship Leaders:

Kid Karts: Koah Dozet

Cadet: Kegan Irwin

Junior: Declan Black

Senior Light: Isaac Teed

Senior Medium: Michael Ing

Senior Heavy: Jason Rothman

Masters: Mathieu Demers

Legends: Jamie MacArthur

CKN Weekend Photo Packages for the event are available and we kindly ask you to pre-order from our web store: http://canadiankartingnews.com/store.