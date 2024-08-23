#CupKartsCanada
Cup Karts Canada to Crown Their Champions in Point Pelee
The Cup Karts Canada Division is preparing for its third and final event of the 2024 season.
Venturing to Point Pelee Karting in Leamington, Ontario for the first time, racers will tackle a quick and challenging circuit where momentum is key.
Registration is now open for the event on https://raceselect.com/ckna/2024 and racers are reminded to get their entries in early.
Champions of the Cup Karts will be invited to Cup Karts North America Grand Nationals in New Castle, Indiana where more than 500 Briggs racers are expected to compete for four-cycle karting’s biggest title. At the Grands, the top five drivers from the Canada Division will be recognized with their championship trophies and prizes.
The championship finale will host races five and six, where drivers will calculate their five best events to determine their championship points total. Below are the current class leaders.
Current CKCD Championship Leaders:
- Kid Karts: Koah Dozet
- Cadet: Kegan Irwin
- Junior: Declan Black
- Senior Light: Isaac Teed
- Senior Medium: Michael Ing
- Senior Heavy: Jason Rothman
- Masters: Mathieu Demers
- Legends: Jamie MacArthur
CKN Weekend Photo Packages for the event are available and we kindly ask you to pre-order from our web store: http://canadiankartingnews.com/store.
