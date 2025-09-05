Cup Karts Canada Sets a New Personal Record

The 2025 Cup Karts Canada season presented by BlackCircles.ca rolls into SH Karting this weekend for the first time, and as the karts hit the track on Friday for practice, the series has broken a personal milestone.

On Friday morning, 150 Brigg drivers were entered in the event, the largest turnout for the Cup Karts Canada Division since its inception.

All but two divisions are in double digits, led by Senior Light with a capped grid of 37 drivers.

Junior has a strong group of 30 drivers, while Cadet and Senior Medium each have 24 drivers. Masters and Legends are sitting at 13 and 10, while Senior Heavy has 8. Back on the schedule for this round, Kid Kart has 4 youngsters getting their start in karting this weekend.

Drivers will get plenty of track time on a unique layout at SH Karting this weekend, one we at CKN have never seen used before. Friday features five rounds of practice. Saturday is a jam-packed race day with Warm-up, Qualifying, Two Heat Races and a Feature. Sunday is a little different at Cup Karts, where drivers only get one heat race, but the Heat and the Feature have more race laps, helping the race day end a little earlier.

As trailers pack into the SH Karting facility, the excitement is building towards a fun weekend of four-cycle competition where seven class champions will be crowned, earning them a birth into the Cup Karts feature event, CKNA Grand Nationals 9 at New Castle Motorsports Park.