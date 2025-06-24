Cup Karts Canada Ignites 2025 Season at Brechin Motorsport Park

After months of anticipation, the Cup Karts Canada Division roared to life this past weekend, launching its 2025 season with a high-octane doubleheader at the picturesque Brechin Motorsport Park, just north of Toronto. A new addition to the CKC calendar, the venue proved to be a perfect fit for the grassroots racing program, blending the charm of local club racing with the intensity of regional-level competition.

Under the blazing Ontario sun, racers were greeted with scorching heat and humidity all weekend long. But the conditions turned dramatic late Saturday afternoon, when a passing rain shower hit the final race of the day. The Senior Light drivers were left scrambling, forced to adapt to rapidly changing track conditions mid-race, only adding to the excitement in what was already the weekend’s headline class.

With a robust 27-kart grid, Senior Light delivered on its promise of fierce, wheel-to-wheel action. Sebastian Day managed the chaos best on Saturday, fending off a hungry pack, while Isaac Teed stormed to the front on Sunday to split the wins in the highly competitive category.

Briggs Junior wasn’t far behind in the excitement department, with 22 karts going to battle both days. In the end, it was Hudson Urlin who emerged as the driver to beat, sweeping the weekend and stamping his authority early in the championship chase.

Other standout performers included Hayden Lawson in Briggs Cadet, who dazzled with a pair of confident wins, and Jason Rothman, who showed his versatility by topping both Senior Heavy races and adding a Senior Medium win on Saturday before Brennan Taylor took over on Sunday. In Masters, the wins were evenly split between Eric Lessard and Greg Scollard, while veteran standout Eli Yanko proved unstoppable in Legends, doubling up in dominant fashion.

Cup Karts Canada’s loyal racer base once again showed its commitment, with teams and families travelling from across Ontario, Quebec, and as far as New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and the USA to be part of the action. This opening round marked the first of three Cup Karts Canada Division events for 2025, all leading toward the season finale at the CKNA Grand Nationals.

Next up, the series shifts east to the popular Lombardy Raceway on July 18-20, where the momentum will only continue to build.