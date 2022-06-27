Cup Karts Canada Host Stellar Debut Event

The first event for the new Cup Karts Canada Division kicked off this past weekend at Karting Trois-Rivieres in Quebec with a bang, as 126 entries took to the track for a Briggs 206-only event, setting a Cup Karts North America record as their largest inaugural event for a divisional program.

With the exception of Junior Lite, each category featured at least 15 racers, topped by Senior Medium with an awesome 31, and it was a great mixture of racers from Ontario and Quebec, as well as the Eastern provinces, along with a few who came up from the USA.

Speaking with Caseley following the event, we could sense his smile through the telephone as he looked back on his first race.

“Just judging on the feedback from the paddock, it felt like an 11 out of 10. The number of people who personally came up and thanked me for hosting a fun race weekend, or asked me about future races and were simply seen smiling all weekend long is exactly the rewarding feeling I was hoping for when I started to plan this race.”

There were two full days of competition on the schedule and each day started off by recognizing the RLV fast qualifiers after each session, awarding the drivers with a custom water bottle. It was just one of the numerous prizes handed out throughout the weekend, not just for those winning sessions, but to all drivers in attendance. Saturday evening was also capped off with a social gathering and a massive 15-minute fireworks display.

Taking home the victories on Saturday were: Branco Juverdianu (Junior), Hudson Urlin (Cadet), Eric Lessard (Senior Medium), Jordan Di Leo (Junior Lite), Mathieu Demers (Masters), Logan Ferguson (Senior Heavy) and Nicky Palladino (Senior Lite).

Sunday’s race winners were: Nathan Nichols (Junior), Logan Ferguson (Senior Heavy), Justin Di Lucia (Cadet), Jon Treadwell (Senior Medium), Jordan Di Leo (Junior Lite), Eric Lessard (Masters), and Kevin King (Senior Lite).

The challenging Karting Trois-Rivieres circuit was new to many drivers on the weekend, but was a welcome change for racers to try somewhere new.

“All in all, it was a very good first event and now I’m really looking forward to the next one.”

Registration for round two, which takes place on July 23-24 at Goodwood Kartways near Stouffville, Ontario, opens on Tuesday. Registration can be completed on the Cup Karts North America website.

Champions will be crowned at Goodwood, with each respective class champion winning an invite to the Cup Karts Grand Nationals in the USA, as well as a custom suit to represent the Canada Division.

