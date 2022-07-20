Cup Karts Canada Has 39 Drivers Entered in Briggs Senior Lite for This Weekend!

The Cup Karts Canada Division will venture into Ontario for the first time this weekend when they host round two of their inaugural championship at Goodwood Kartways.

More than 120 entries are currently set to compete in the Briggs-only event with a whopping 39 drivers already registered in the Senior Lite division.

Racers from Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Ohio have entered what is going to be a stacked class of racers.

Round one winner Kevin King is back in a kart for the second time this season. Last weekend’s Canadian Open Senior winner Alex Murphy is entered, as is last year’s Canadian Open winner Nicky Palladino. Canadian Champions Jon Treadwell and Logan Ploder are on the list, and so is Marco Di Leo, a driver who needs no introduction. Proven race winners Gianluca Savaglio, Mike De La Plante, Maddox Heacock and Isaac Teed make this a nearly impossible prediction of who will come out on top. The lone driver entered from the USA, Ian Quinn is no stranger to winning races either.

The entries are solid for nearly every class hitting the track this weekend, with 19 entered in Cadet, 17 in Masters, 12 in Senior Heavy, 14 in Junior, 13 in Junior Lite and 12 in Senior Medium and we know there will still be some walk-up entries.

After missing round one in Trois-Rivieres last month, CKN will be trackside this weekend at Goodwood. Drivers, don’t forget to PRE-ORDER your weekend photo package here: https://www.canadiankartingnews.com/store/2022-Single-Race-Photo-Package-CKN-Summer-Tour-p464945315

The double-header event features two complete race days of action. The format features a quick Qualifying session, two heat races and a Final for all classes.

Today is the final day to register online for the race so don’t wait. Get your registration in and your kart packed up for what will be a great weekend of Briggs racing!

Register here: https://raceselect.com/ckna/2022/2022-ckna-canada-round2/registration