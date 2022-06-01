Cup Karts Canada Energized as Registration Opens for Race 1

The debut of the Cup Karts Canada Division is only a few weeks away as Briggs 206 racers will invade the Karting Trois-Rivieres circuit just outside Trois-Rivieres, Quebec on June 24-26 in the first of two events this summer.

Registration for the opening event is open (click here to register) and an influx of immediate registrations has energized series manager Gerald Caseley ahead of his first race.

“To say I was surprised at how quickly a number of racers completed their registration after we opened isn’t wrong. I was a little concerned at first about how the numbers would be, but all signs point to a strong turnout for the first race and the racers are coming from a number of different regions.”

“I am very happy with how simple the online registration process is as well, the guys who built the platform did a great job.”

Racers are to be reminded that parking is a challenge at the circuit and those planning on attending are requested to register early to help Caseley and his team with their paddock layout and parking design. It doesn’t seem like a big challenge, but it can be.

“There is plenty of parking at Karting Trois-Rivieres, but it’s a little tricky of a layout to work with, so I really want anyone coming, especially those needing a larger pit space, to reach out to us sooner than later to help us get the paddock layout is done in advance of the race week so when everyone arrives, they know where to go.”

Registration for round one is open until Thursday, June 22, but don’t wait. Register here: https://raceselect.com/ckna/2022/2022-ckna-canada-round1a/registration

Cup Karts Canada announces class sponsors for 2022

Throughout the month of May, Cup Karts Canada Division announced their class sponsors for their two events this summer. Their sponsors didn’t hesitate to support the new program for both the Quebec and Ontario races.

“The support of our class sponsors is very much appreciated and these guys were quick to show their support for the very first Cup Karts Canada Division races.”

The classes sponsors are:

Briggs Cadet: PSL Karting

Briggs Junior Light: ISM Kartsports

Briggs Junior: Nonstop Racing

Senior Light: KDM Racing

Senior Medium: HM Propela

Senior Heavy: SM Motorsports

Masters: SH Karting

Supplemental rules are now available

The supplemental rules to be used for the two Cup Karts Canada Division races this year have been published.

The rules can be found here: https://www.cupkarts.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/SUPPLEMENTAL-RULES-CKCD-RACE-1-2-EN.pdf

Prize Announcements Coming Next Week

Caseley has confirmed to CKN that the prize packages that will be awarded at the drivers meetings will be announced next week.

Series champions for each class will earn a paid entry to the Cup Karts Grand Nationals this fall to represent the Canada Division. The champions will also be awarded a custom race suit for the Grands.