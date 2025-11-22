Cup Karts Canada Creates Their Own CKNA Four-Cycle Canadian Championships

The Cup Karts Canada Division has added a fourth event to their schedule in 2026, creating their version of a Canadian Nationals exclusively for Briggs racers.

In addition to confirming their three CKNA Canada division events, the CKNA Canada Division announced their Four-Cycle Canadian Championships will take place in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, on May 15-17, 2026.

Just like the Daytona 500 in NASCAR, Cup Karts Canada will kick off their season with their grand event, hoping to attract all of Canada’s four-cycle racers early in the season, and maybe even some Americans as well. The TAG Karting Academy is a popular circuit for the sport, hosting the ASN Canadian Karting Championship and the Canadian Open multiple times since it opened in 2010. It is also a regular stop on the Coupe de Montreal schedule.

The CKNA Four-Cycle Canadian Championships will be a standalone event, before the three-race CKNA Canadian Division championship competes to determine their annual champions.

The Canada Division regular season will once again start where it did in 2025, at Brechin Motorsport Park in Ontario on June 26-28. Round two heads back to Lombardy Raceway Motorsports Park in Eastern Ontario on July 24-26. Closing out the season with a return to the schedule is Karting Trois-Rivieres, host of the inaugural CKNA Canada division event. The Quebec circuit will determine the 2026 champions on September 4-6.

More information about the CKNA Four-Cycle Canadian Champions is expected in due time.