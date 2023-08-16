Cup Karts Canada Champions Heading to CKNA Grand Nationals

For the second year in a row the Cup Karts Canada Division champions will represent the region at the biggest four-cycle event of the year, the Cup Karts North America Grand Nationals in New Castle, Indiana.

This year’s 3-race championship was hard fought, starting out at Karting Trois-Rivieres, followed by a first-time visit to Lombardy Raceway and then the championship finale back at Goodwood Kartways.

Courtesy of the series, all eight champions will receive their entrance fees to the Grands, a prize that series organizer Gerald Caseley is very proud to present.

“It was time for Briggs racers to have a prize worth racing for, as it seems every other program awards tickets to another race somewhere. The Cup Karts Grands is the biggest Briggs race on the planet and it’s expected to exceed 450 entries this year. The classes are huge and New Castle is the perfect track to host the event.”

Canadians are no strangers to winning at the Cup Karts Grand Nationals and Caseley feels very confident in his champions this year.

“Some of our champions this year are the top of the crop when it comes to four-stroke racing and I have high hopes for our champions. There is going to be a huge number of Cup Karts Canada racers, not just our champions, heading to the event and the Canada section will be very busy. I invite all Briggs racers to consider the Grands for the experience in late September.”

The CKNA Grand Nationals will take place from September 28 to October 1 at New Castle Motorsports Park, about an hour east of Indianapolis, Indiana. Registration and information for the 2023 CKNA Grand Nationals 7 will be available soon at http://cupkarts.com. The race will be live-streamed for those who cannot make it too.

2023 Cup Karts Canada Division Champions

Briggs Cadet: Hudson Urlin

Briggs Junior Lite: Ethan Chan

Briggs Junior: Declan Black

Briggs Senior Lite: Jon Treadwell

Briggs Senior Medium: Alex Murphy

Briggs Senior Heavy: Jason Rothman

Briggs Masters: Mathieu Demers

Briggs Legends: Steve Lyons

Plans for the 2024 Cup Karts Canada Division are already in the works with Caseley hopeful to announce the schedule and locations before the end of the calendar year.