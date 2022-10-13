Cup Karts Canada Adds Third Race for 2023; Confirms Dates and Locations Early

The organizers of the Cup Karts Canada division capped off their inaugural campaign with a trek to the Cup Karts Grand Nationals in Indiana and following a successful weekend, Gerald Caseley answered the question he’s heard the most since he hosted his championship finale at Goodwood; ‘What are your plans for 2023 and when will we know?’

Well, Caseley worked hard between Goodwood and New Castle and Cup Karts Canada has announced their schedule for 2023 well in advance of the turn of the calendar.

The program will add a third event, adding the Lombardy Raceway to go along with returning races at Karting Trois-Rivieres and Goodwood Kartways.

June 10-11 the campaign will start at Karting Trois-Rivieres in Quebec, hosting the opening two races. A month later, racers will meet in the middle at the Lombardy Raceway on July 8-9. Lombardy is near Smiths Falls, Ontario and the perfect middle ground between the majority of Montreal-Quebec and GTA-based Ontario racers. The unique circuit will be a new challenge to many racers but it really fits the mould that the Cup Karts program enjoys.

Finally, the season will cap off at Goodwood Kartways in Ontario on August 5-6. Following the success of the first season, Caseley unofficially announced he’d be back at Goodwood in 2023 and he’s stuck to his word.

Once again, the Canada division champions will win their way to the Cup Karts Grand Nationals, which has also already been confirmed. It will be back at New Castle Motorsports Park in Indiana, held between September 28 and October 1. 2023.

“Our culture is club based and the three tracks we have are all great medium-sized circuits for Briggs racing. KTR and Goodwood were great hosts last year and we’re excited to return to them. The addition of a third race has been on my mind since I started and Lombardy really fits our program. Our racers will love the track and I invite everyone to join us there.”

2023 Cup Karts Canada Division Schedule