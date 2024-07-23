Coyotes Win, Podium at CKNA Canada Round at Lombardy

Press release by: coyotekarts.com.

Nicholas Capilongo and Jason Rothman continued a fast summer for Coyote Motorsports not only in the United States but also north of the border at the latest Cup Karts North America Canada round July 12-14 at Lombardy Raceway in Ontario, Canada.

Capilongo — who is solidifying himself as a top runner in CKNA Junior racing in the States as seen at the Summer Nationals in Pittsburgh with a P6 finish in the final — raced his No. 228 Coyote Zenith to a close P2 result of 21 starters in the Sunday Junior final at Lombardy. Capilongo finished just 0.225 seconds back of the winner after leading most of the first half of the race. The young Canadian added a P7 result in Saturday’s Junior final.

Rothman scored his second CKNA Canada win of 2024 at Lombardy with a Sunday Senior Heavy feature triumph. Rothman, who leads the Heavy point standings with two wins, a second and a third, took the lead on lap 12 and finished 0.391 seconds ahead of P2 for the score.

Rothman drives a No. 442 Zenith backed by Coyote dealer Karts & Parts of the Peterborough, Ontario area.

Karts & Parts owner Lon Herder says the renewed affiliation with Coyote Motorsports has been a positive one.

“We were actually a Coyote dealer back in the 1980s, so this isn’t all completely new,” Herder commented. “When (Christopher) McKeithan came up here last summer and beat us all, we figured the prospect of becoming a Coyote dealer again was something to look into. The chassis work great, and the service has been outstanding. Jim (Lipari) is on the other end of the phone every time I need him, day or night. It’s been a good fit for us; we have karts in stock, and we’d love to get some more Canadian racers on Coyote chassis here in Ontario.”

The Karts & Parts team follows CKNA Canada and the Toronto Racing Association of Karters (TRAK) at Goodwood Kartways, as well as other events throughout Canada. Visit the team’s official website at kartsandparts.com.

Greg Scollard’s Canadian Coyote dealer CMC Racing of Peterborough, Ontario, will be racing at the upcoming Ron Fellows Karting Championship July 27-28 at Hamilton Karting Complex. In addition to Karts & Parts, Canadian racers and teams are encouraged to contact CMC Racing at 705-741-8753 or Paul Lalonde, who we look forward to seeing at the CKNA Grands in New Castle this October, in Ottawa at 613-223-2541.

The final round of the 2024 CKNA Canada Division is set for Sept. 6-8 at Point Pelee Karting in Leamington, Ontario.

For information on Coyote Motorsports kart racing chassis and components, visit coyotekarts.com, call us at 585-352-0806 or contact your preferred Coyote dealer.