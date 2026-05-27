Coupe Performance Quebec Enthusiastic for Their Big Debut!

There is a lot of excitement looming this weekend in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec.

The Coupe Performance Quebec is set to officially launch its racing season, and they have plenty to be excited for when karts finally hit the track at Karting Trois-Rivieres.

First up, they just announced that Plateau Energy Drink will be the title sponsor of their inaugural race season, a huge acquisition of brand support.

Secondly, they have over $20,000 in cash and prizes available to be won throughout the season, including one lucky driver who will get to compete in a Nissan Sentra at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres later this summer.

Following this weekend’s event at Karting Trois-Rivieres, the other two events will be street circuits, bringing karting to the people and putting the sport and Coupe Performance Quebec front and centre for all to see.

The Coupe Performance Quebec comes from the vision of Joe St-Pierre, Roland Voyer and Eric Bellemare. The trio are heaviliy involved in karting, as Voyer has been the vision behind the Riviere du Loup street race, while Bellemare is the operator of Karting Trois-Rivieres. Slotting in between the pair, St-Pierre is a highly respected race official, covering the Coupe de Montreal and Cup Karts Canada. Together, the three are fully focused on providing an exciting experience for all kart racers.

The two urban race events, Riviere du Loup and Shawinigan, pull inspiration from the GP3R, one of the longest-running and most respected events in Canadian motorsports history. Like GP3R, both race weekends will feature a little more than just karting, with planned entertainment including supermoto bikes, festival events, and more in the works.

Registration for this weekend’s race is still open. Visit https://coupeperformancequebec.com/en/registration/ to complete your registration. Briggs & Stratton, Rotax Max and Shifter categories are all available to race.