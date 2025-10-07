Coupe de Montreal Wraps in Style at Mirabel

Quebec’s provincial karting champions were crowned in thrilling fashion this past weekend in Mirabel, as the Coupe de Montréal brought the curtain down on its sixth and final event of the Canadian karting season.

It’s been a fantastic year of racing, marked by full grids, fierce rivalries, and nonstop excitement from start to finish. With well over 200 entrants at every round, some classes were so deep they required multiple groups and last-chance races just to make it to the Finals. This year also marked the debut of the RMC Quebec series, injecting even more energy and competition into the Rotax Max categories at two of the Coupe’s summer stops.

From the organizers to the competitors, marshals, and host tracks, everyone involved deserves a round of applause for delivering such a competitive and professional season of racing.

And Mother Nature couldn’t have been more cooperative. For early October, the weather at SRA Karting – ICAR was picture-perfect, clear blue skies, temperatures soaring into the high 20s, and not a cloud in sight, setting the stage for a spectacular season finale.

Once the engines fired, the action was relentless. Spectacular races erupted across nearly every Final, highlighted by dramatic finishes in Briggs Masters, Rotax Junior, Rotax Senior, and Briggs Junior.

The Briggs Cadet division deserves a special mention for one of the most jaw-dropping qualifying sessions of the season. A field packed with newcomers saw the top three separated by just 0.003 seconds, with fourth and fifth a mere 0.123 seconds behind. Incredible! In fact, in nine of the twelve categories, the gap between the top two drivers was under a hundredth of a second, proof of just how tight and competitive the series has become.

Another interesting storyline from the weekend was the number of drivers switching teams or chassis for the final event, already looking ahead and gathering data for 2026. For some, like Olivier Chasse and Thomas Bernier Brandao, it was a grand debut, while others took it as a chance to get comfortable with new equipment before the next season kicks off.

Several drivers also took on double-duty, running in multiple categories, especially in the Masters divisions, showing they weren’t afraid to log extra laps and battle their friends wheel-to-wheel all weekend long.

With many championships coming down to the final laps of the final race, the intensity was electric right to the end. Cheers erupted, a few hearts broke, and twelve Coupe de Montréal champions were crowned under the setting sun on Sunday evening.

While some drivers celebrated championship glory, others savoured personal milestones, first poles, first podiums, and career-best results, the payoff for a season of determination and growth.

After such a thrilling finale, one thing is certain: the 2026 season can’t arrive soon enough.

Adam Bentaleb led nearly every lap in Briggs Cadet en route to victory – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

In his debut with Prime Powerteam, Olivier Chasse was victorious in Rotax Junior – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Rotax Senior was dominated by Racing Edge Motorsports, securing the top-3 positions in the race and the championship – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Race Results

Rotax Senior

Oliver Mrak Jensen Burnett Antoine Lemieux

Rotax Max Masters

Dominic Legrand Francois Joubert Simon Proteau

Briggs Junior

Maddox Gauthier Hugo Fauteux Thomas Bernier Brandao

Rotax DD2

Lucas Nanji Arnaud Sabourin Derek Laroche

Rotax Mini Max

Jayden Colligan Francesco Cosco Giulio Berlinguet

Rotax DD2 Masters

Tyler Givogue Yannick Hurtubise Marc Andre Levesque

Briggs Senior

Mindy Croteau Mickael Aubin Poirier Maika Gendron

Rotax Junior

Olivier Chasse Cole Medeiros Gianmateo Rousseau

Briggs Masters

Vincent Novak Mathieu Martin Zak Villeneuve

Open Shifter Masters

Dominic Legrand Dany St-Hilaire Frank Vassallo

Open Shifter

Lucas Deslongchamps Martin Gosselin Alexandre Couturier

Briggs Cadet

Adam Bentaleb Zackary Losier Jackson Colligan

Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Championship Standings

Briggs Masters

Mike Larouche Mathieu Martin Vincent Novak

Briggs Cadet

Jackson Colligan Adam Bentaleb Mason Koury

Briggs Junior

Kristopher Goulet Maddox Gauthier Hugo Fauteux

Briggs Senior

Mickael Aubin Poirier Simon Belanger Mindy Croteau

Rotax Mini Max

Jaydon Colligan Francesco Cosco Brodie McDonell

Rotax Junior

Jackson Lachapelle Cole Medeiros Alexis Baillargeon

Rotax Senior

Olivier Mrak William Bouthillier Antoine Lemieux

Rotax Max Masters

Dominic Legrand Simon Proteau Simon Clark Lantagne

Rotax DD2

Lucas Nanji Ludovic Sabourin Tristan Vanier

Rotax DD2 Masters

Marc Andre Levesque Tyler Givogue Sebastian Bernier

Open Shifter

Lucas Deslongchamps Charles Gauthier Olivier Pichette

Open Shifter Master

Dominic Legrand Frank Vassallo Philippe Barrette Lacroix

Championship brothers! Jackson Colligan and Jayden Colligan each took home a title – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

A team celebration for HM Propela, who secured the title in Rotax DD2 and Rotax Junior – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN