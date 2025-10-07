#CoupedeMontreal
Coupe de Montreal Wraps in Style at Mirabel
Quebec’s provincial karting champions were crowned in thrilling fashion this past weekend in Mirabel, as the Coupe de Montréal brought the curtain down on its sixth and final event of the Canadian karting season.
It’s been a fantastic year of racing, marked by full grids, fierce rivalries, and nonstop excitement from start to finish. With well over 200 entrants at every round, some classes were so deep they required multiple groups and last-chance races just to make it to the Finals. This year also marked the debut of the RMC Quebec series, injecting even more energy and competition into the Rotax Max categories at two of the Coupe’s summer stops.
From the organizers to the competitors, marshals, and host tracks, everyone involved deserves a round of applause for delivering such a competitive and professional season of racing.
And Mother Nature couldn’t have been more cooperative. For early October, the weather at SRA Karting – ICAR was picture-perfect, clear blue skies, temperatures soaring into the high 20s, and not a cloud in sight, setting the stage for a spectacular season finale.
Once the engines fired, the action was relentless. Spectacular races erupted across nearly every Final, highlighted by dramatic finishes in Briggs Masters, Rotax Junior, Rotax Senior, and Briggs Junior.
The Briggs Cadet division deserves a special mention for one of the most jaw-dropping qualifying sessions of the season. A field packed with newcomers saw the top three separated by just 0.003 seconds, with fourth and fifth a mere 0.123 seconds behind. Incredible! In fact, in nine of the twelve categories, the gap between the top two drivers was under a hundredth of a second, proof of just how tight and competitive the series has become.
Another interesting storyline from the weekend was the number of drivers switching teams or chassis for the final event, already looking ahead and gathering data for 2026. For some, like Olivier Chasse and Thomas Bernier Brandao, it was a grand debut, while others took it as a chance to get comfortable with new equipment before the next season kicks off.
Several drivers also took on double-duty, running in multiple categories, especially in the Masters divisions, showing they weren’t afraid to log extra laps and battle their friends wheel-to-wheel all weekend long.
With many championships coming down to the final laps of the final race, the intensity was electric right to the end. Cheers erupted, a few hearts broke, and twelve Coupe de Montréal champions were crowned under the setting sun on Sunday evening.
While some drivers celebrated championship glory, others savoured personal milestones, first poles, first podiums, and career-best results, the payoff for a season of determination and growth.
After such a thrilling finale, one thing is certain: the 2026 season can’t arrive soon enough.
Adam Bentaleb led nearly every lap in Briggs Cadet en route to victory – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN
In his debut with Prime Powerteam, Olivier Chasse was victorious in Rotax Junior – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN
Rotax Senior was dominated by Racing Edge Motorsports, securing the top-3 positions in the race and the championship – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN
Race Results
Rotax Senior
- Oliver Mrak
- Jensen Burnett
- Antoine Lemieux
Rotax Max Masters
- Dominic Legrand
- Francois Joubert
- Simon Proteau
Briggs Junior
- Maddox Gauthier
- Hugo Fauteux
- Thomas Bernier Brandao
Rotax DD2
- Lucas Nanji
- Arnaud Sabourin
- Derek Laroche
Rotax Mini Max
- Jayden Colligan
- Francesco Cosco
- Giulio Berlinguet
Rotax DD2 Masters
- Tyler Givogue
- Yannick Hurtubise
- Marc Andre Levesque
Briggs Senior
- Mindy Croteau
- Mickael Aubin Poirier
- Maika Gendron
Rotax Junior
- Olivier Chasse
- Cole Medeiros
- Gianmateo Rousseau
Briggs Masters
- Vincent Novak
- Mathieu Martin
- Zak Villeneuve
Open Shifter Masters
- Dominic Legrand
- Dany St-Hilaire
- Frank Vassallo
Open Shifter
- Lucas Deslongchamps
- Martin Gosselin
- Alexandre Couturier
Briggs Cadet
- Adam Bentaleb
- Zackary Losier
- Jackson Colligan
Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN
Championship Standings
Briggs Masters
- Mike Larouche
- Mathieu Martin
- Vincent Novak
Briggs Cadet
- Jackson Colligan
- Adam Bentaleb
- Mason Koury
Briggs Junior
- Kristopher Goulet
- Maddox Gauthier
- Hugo Fauteux
Briggs Senior
- Mickael Aubin Poirier
- Simon Belanger
- Mindy Croteau
Rotax Mini Max
- Jaydon Colligan
- Francesco Cosco
- Brodie McDonell
Rotax Junior
- Jackson Lachapelle
- Cole Medeiros
- Alexis Baillargeon
Rotax Senior
- Olivier Mrak
- William Bouthillier
- Antoine Lemieux
Rotax Max Masters
- Dominic Legrand
- Simon Proteau
- Simon Clark Lantagne
Rotax DD2
- Lucas Nanji
- Ludovic Sabourin
- Tristan Vanier
Rotax DD2 Masters
- Marc Andre Levesque
- Tyler Givogue
- Sebastian Bernier
Open Shifter
- Lucas Deslongchamps
- Charles Gauthier
- Olivier Pichette
Open Shifter Master
- Dominic Legrand
- Frank Vassallo
- Philippe Barrette Lacroix
Championship brothers! Jackson Colligan and Jayden Colligan each took home a title – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN
A team celebration for HM Propela, who secured the title in Rotax DD2 and Rotax Junior – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN