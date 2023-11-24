Coupe de Montreal Sets Their Dates for 2024!

We have more race dates set for the 2024 season as the Coupe de Montreal confirmed six races for their season and the dates of those events today.

In addition, they have also confirmed the date of the 2024 Canadian Open, which is slated for July 19-21, with no location determined yet.

The six events for the Coupe de Montreal help them host a race monthly from May through September, adding an extra during the summer months.

No locations or hosting tracks were confirmed, but we’re sure most of the regular hosts will be back for 2024.

2024 Coupe de Montreal Schedule

May 5-6 June 1-2 June 22-23 July 6-7 August 31-September 1 September 21-22

2024 Canadian Open

July 19-21

More information about the Coupe de Montreal can be found on their website, http://coupedemontreal.com.