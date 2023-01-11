Coupe De Montreal Sets Six Dates for 2023

The organizers of the Coupe de Montreal have revealed six race dates for their 2023 season along with a new date for the Canadian Open.

No locations have been confirmed yet, but with six races, we’re expecting to see SH Karting, SC Performance and Circuit ICAR to be included.

The series will kickoff with an early start, April 29-30, one week earlier than their regular Mothers Day weekend start. The series will race once a month with the exception on August where there are no races and September, where there will be two.

A save the date for the Canadian Open has been set for the July 29-30 weekend, a couple weekends later than the middle of July weekend of the past.

The Coupe de Montreal has committed to the two-day format for their races in 2023. This will most likely mean Qualifying will take place on Saturday, followed by Pre Final and Final races on Sunday.

More information about the Coupe de Montreal can be found on their website, http://coupedemontreal.com.

2023 Coupe de Montreal Calendar