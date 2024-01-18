Coupe de Montreal Locations are Confirmed, 2024 is a Go!

A couple of months back, the Coupe de Montreal announced the dates of their 2024 race season and today they have confirmed where their races will run this season.

It’s a familiar lineup as all four tracks from 2023 return, albeit with a little shuffling of the order.

SH Karting will once again host the season opener as the popular circuit just east of Montreal will bookend the series in 2024 also hosting the season finale.

Round two will return to Mont-Tremblant the TAG Karting Academy in early June followed by round three at SC performance near Trois-Rivières.

Round four will return to Mont-Tremblant as the host of a mid-summer event before the mid-season break.

Circuit ICAR in Mirabel will get one Coupe de Montreal race on Labour Day weekend in September before the series returns to SH Karting to crown their champions.

It will be a great mix amongst the best circuits that Quebec offers, and we are working hard to attend as many events as possible in 2024.

2023 featured some of the largest turnouts ever and that momentum is rolling into what should be a spectacular 2024 Coupe de Montreal race season!

2024 Coupe de Montreal Schedule

May 4-5, SH Karting, Mont St-Hilaire June 1-2, TAG Karting Academy, Mont Tremblant June 22-23, SC Performance, Saint Celestin July 6, TAG Karting Academy, Mont Tremblant Aug 31-Sept 1, ICAR, Mirabel Sept 21-22, SH Karting, Mont St-Hilaire

For all the official information about the Coupe de Montreal, visit their website, http://coupedemontreal.com.