Coupe de Montréal: Launch of the 2023 Season

“The 2023 Coupe de Montréal championship will take off this Saturday, April 29, at the SH Karting racetrack in Mont-St-Hilaire. At the end of the season, twelve new champions will be crowned in the Briggs, Rotax and Shifters categories.



For the series coordinator, Patrick Moreau, some changes had to be made to continue to offer the best possible conditions to the competitors and teams.



“For the 2023 season, we had to face many challenges due to the average of 204 participants per event we had last year. The schedule based on a single day of racing could hardly be respected and we had no room to maneuver in case of delays due to weather or red flags. We had to shorten the races several times and sometimes combine categories that would normally have run separately. For this reason, the Coupe de Montréal organization team decided to switch to a two-day format for all events. This formula had already been used for a few years in Mont-Tremblant due to municipal restrictions. This year we will have a little more latitude and if it goes as planned, participants will be able to return home earlier on Sunday evening.”



“Among the changes, regular registration has been moved up a few hours on Wednesday (now 10:00 am instead of 5:00 pm) and significantly increased late fees. “With over 200 drivers, we can’t get them all ready in the last 24 hours. At registration, we have to verify kart numbers, licenses and make sure that the form has been filled out without errors, payment completed, etc. Then, we have to prepare a detailed schedule taking into account the drivers who participate in more than one category and sometimes we have to split categories into groups because of the large number of participants, prepare the equipment control and timing systems, evaluate and plan the paddock, know the number of meals for our Saturday night social activity, to name only the main organizational challenges, while trying to control the costs to keep the registration fee as low as possible”, explains Patrick Moreau.



The Coupe de Montréal de Karting can count on loyal sponsors such as Lance Stroll, Premier Karting, HM Propela Racing, Roby-kart, la Maison du Rôti, KDM racing as well as the commitment of each circuit.



The circuits visited during the season will once again be Mont-St-Hilaire, St-Célestin, Mont-Tremblant and Mirabel. The championship trophies will be awarded at the last round in Mirabel on October 1st.



For more information, visit the Coupe de Montréal website coupedemontreal.com

