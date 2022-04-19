Coupe de Montreal Forced to Delay Start to Season

The first major race of the Canadian karting season has been postponed as the Coupe de Montreal has pushed back their opening round at SH Karting, initially scheduled for May 1.

Citing delays in shipping for engines and chassis, the series states that more than 30 drivers are still waiting on products and has thus decided to move the first race to June 12.

Global production and shipping have been a major issue since the pandemic began two years and we’re hopeful this will be the last of the delays for our sport.

Below is the official statement from the Coupe de Montreal officials on their website. http://coupedemontreal.com

As you know, it is not our habit to publish information about an event at the last moment. If this is currently the case, it is because, for the third season in a row, elements beyond our control are disrupting the launch of the Coupe de Montréal. Global trade typically faces two issues: 1) manufacturers are having supply issues, delaying their production and 2) shipping is still experiencing average delays of three to six weeks.

Although the local importers have done everything possible to overcome the problems experienced over the past two years by ordering well in advance, too much equipment will not arrive on time. We have hoped up to this point to be able to start the season as planned but we have to resign ourselves. If we go ahead with the race on May 1st, more than thirty drivers would not be able to participate in the event because of a lack of chassis and/or engines.

The May 1st race will be postponed to June 12th. The racetrack is still to be confirmed.

For those who still want to race in two weeks, SH Karting will hold a club race on Saturday, April 30th. Please contact them for details.

This means that the first round of the Coupe de Montréal will be held on May 20-21 at Mont-Tremblant. The modified schedule is available on our Calendar page.