Coupe de Montreal Confirms Their 2023 Schedule

More race dates and locations have been confirmed this week as the Coupe de Montreal organizers have revealed their tracks for the 2023 race season. In January six race dates were announced but one adjustment has been made to accommodate another conflicted event.

The series will return to SH Karting, SC Performance, Mont-Tremblant and Circuit ICAR for 2023, which SC Performance and Mont-Tremblant both getting two events. Nothing has been announced for the Canadian Open yet, but we’re sure we will get that information soon.

There is an asterisk beside the two events at SC Performance as work is being done better to accommodate a large number of Coupe de Montreal competitors. If the work is not complete, those events could shift to ICAR.

More information about the Coupe de Montreal can be found on their website, http://coupedemontreal.com.

2023 Coupe de Montreal Calendar

Round #1 – April 29-30, SH Karting

Round #2 – May 13-14, SC Performance

Round #3 – June 24-25, SC Performance

Round #4 – July 15-16, Mont-Tremblant

Round #5 – September 2-3, Mont-Tremblant

Round #6 – September 30-October 1, Circuit ICAR

