Coupe de Montreal Confirms 7 Round Championship with Rotating Classes

The Coupe de Montreal has been one of the most popular karting programs in Canada over the past half-decade, continually growing in numbers and often running out of time throughout their race weekends.

What started as a single-day program shifted to a two-day event schedule a few years back to pack in all of the categories on offer, and new for 2026, two classes will sit out at each round, except for the championship finale, in hopes of giving racers more track time at each event.

The 2026 Coupe de Montreal schedule will consist of seven race weekends, and each category will race six times towards the provincial championship.

Regular hosts SH Karting, Saint-Celestin Performance, Mont-Tremblant and SRA Karting – ICAR are on the schedule, while Karting Trois-Rivieres returns to Quebec’s provincial schedule after some major updates over the past year.

The season will start at SH Karting a little later than usual, opting for a May 9-10 start instead of the final weekend of April.

Karting Trois Rivieres will host round two on June 6-7, followed by a pair of events at the TAG Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant, which will also be the first two rounds of the RMC Quebec championship. Those will take place on June 27-28 and July 11-12.

Following the summer break, SH Karting will host their second event on August 29-30, following Saint Celestin on September 19-20.

Culminating at SRA Karting – ICAR, every category will come together for the championship finale on October 10-11.

With two categories sitting out each round, this brings the total from 12 to 10 each weekend.

For more information about which classes will race each event, visit: https://coupedemontreal.com/en/coupe-de-montreal-2026-dates-tracks-and-concept/