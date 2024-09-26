Coupe de Montreal Champions Determined at SH Karting

The Coupe de Montreal capped off their 2024 race season this past weekend at the same track they started the season at, SH Karting. The sixth and final race to determine Quebec’s provincial champions had another stellar turnout of racers, filling the grids in almost every category.

Following a great weekend of competition, twelve Coupe de Montreal Champions were crowned, rewarding the season-long efforts to become champion.

Lucas Nanji became a double champion thanks to victories in Rotax Senior and Rotax DD2 that vaulted him to the top of the championship standings in both. The margin of victory in Rotax Senior was 1 point over Timothe Pernod.

There were a few first-time race winners in the season finale, Charles Gauthier in Open Shifter and Zachary Blanchette in Briggs Junior. Another great accomplishment was Philippe Peloquin in Rotax DD2. He finished second in the Final in only his third start ever in a DD2. Kristopher Goulet stood on the podium for the first time as well, finishing P3 in Briggs Junior.

With a stellar season of consistency, Leopold Schrevel was crowned the champion in Briggs Senior after only five races. His team, HM Propela, rewarded him with the chance to race in Rotax Senior at SH for his accomplishment. He finished P8 in his Rotax debut.

Father and Son duo Mario and Mathieu Martin completed their season as the top two finishers in the Briggs Masters standings.

Briggs Cadet

Race 6 Podium:

Brodie McDonell Jayden Colligan Jackson Colligan

Championship top-5:

Liam Fontaine Jayden Colligan Brodie McDonell Adam Bentaleb Mason Koury

Briggs Junior

Race 6 Podium:

Zackary Blanchette Derek Laroche Kristopher Goulet

Championship top-5:

Derek Laroche Mindy Croteau Elliot Coulombe Thomas Bernier Brandao Maddox Gauthier

Briggs Senior

Race 6 Podium:

Ari Korkodilos Mickael Aubin Poirier Dylan Ruaud

Championship top-5:

Leopold Schrevel Ari Korkodilos Mickael Aubin Poirier Vincent Goulet Antoine Lacharite

Briggs Masters

Race 6 Podium:

Mathieu Martin Vincent Novak Serge Boisvert

Championship top-5:

Mario Martin Mathieu Martin Daniel Courtemanche Serge Boisvert Vincent Novak

Rotax Micro-Mini

Race 6 Podium:

Jeremy St Cyr Leo Da Silva Brando Londono

Championship top-5:

Jeremy St Cyr Brando Londono Leo Da Silva

Rotax Junior

Race 6 Podium:

Alexis Baillargeon Cole Medeiros Olivier Mrak

Championship top-5:

Olivier Mrak Cole Medeiros Alexis Baillargeon William Turcot Jackson Lachapelle

Rotax Senior

Race 6 Podium:

Lucas Nanji William Bouthillier Jesse Lambert

Championship top-5:

Lucas Nanji Timothe Pernod William Bouthillier Lucas Deslongchamps Olivier Bedard

Rotax Masters

Race 6 Podium:

Olivier Lelievre Simon Proteau Francois Bourassa

Championship top-5:

Michel Legrand Alexandre Boyer Laporte Sebastien Cloutier Simon Proteau Francois Bourassa

Rotax DD2

Race 6 Podium:

Lucas Nanji Philippe Peloquin Ludovic Sabourin

Championship top-5:

Lucas Nanji Ludovic Sabourin Zaephyrn Dupain Justin Gelinas Branco Juverdianu

Rotax DD2 Masters

Race 6 Podium:

Sebastian Bernier David Laplante Marc Andre Levesque

Championship top-5:

David Laplante Francois Dulac Alexandre Gauthier Maximilien Gareau Sebastian Bernier

Open Shifter Senior

Race 6 Podium:

Charles Gauthier Mayke Nederer Nathan Gilbert

Championship top-5:

Davide Greco Charles Gauthier Marc Andre Levesque Antoine Senechal Olivier Pichette

Open Shifter Masters

Race 6 Podium:

Dominic Legrand Dany St Hilaire Francesco Vassallo

Championship top-5: