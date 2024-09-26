#CoupedeMontreal
Coupe de Montreal Champions Determined at SH Karting
The Coupe de Montreal capped off their 2024 race season this past weekend at the same track they started the season at, SH Karting. The sixth and final race to determine Quebec’s provincial champions had another stellar turnout of racers, filling the grids in almost every category.
Following a great weekend of competition, twelve Coupe de Montreal Champions were crowned, rewarding the season-long efforts to become champion.
Lucas Nanji became a double champion thanks to victories in Rotax Senior and Rotax DD2 that vaulted him to the top of the championship standings in both. The margin of victory in Rotax Senior was 1 point over Timothe Pernod.
There were a few first-time race winners in the season finale, Charles Gauthier in Open Shifter and Zachary Blanchette in Briggs Junior. Another great accomplishment was Philippe Peloquin in Rotax DD2. He finished second in the Final in only his third start ever in a DD2. Kristopher Goulet stood on the podium for the first time as well, finishing P3 in Briggs Junior.
With a stellar season of consistency, Leopold Schrevel was crowned the champion in Briggs Senior after only five races. His team, HM Propela, rewarded him with the chance to race in Rotax Senior at SH for his accomplishment. He finished P8 in his Rotax debut.
Father and Son duo Mario and Mathieu Martin completed their season as the top two finishers in the Briggs Masters standings.
Briggs Cadet
Race 6 Podium:
- Brodie McDonell
- Jayden Colligan
- Jackson Colligan
Championship top-5:
- Liam Fontaine
- Jayden Colligan
- Brodie McDonell
- Adam Bentaleb
- Mason Koury
Briggs Junior
Race 6 Podium:
- Zackary Blanchette
- Derek Laroche
- Kristopher Goulet
Championship top-5:
- Derek Laroche
- Mindy Croteau
- Elliot Coulombe
- Thomas Bernier Brandao
- Maddox Gauthier
Briggs Senior
Race 6 Podium:
- Ari Korkodilos
- Mickael Aubin Poirier
- Dylan Ruaud
Championship top-5:
- Leopold Schrevel
- Ari Korkodilos
- Mickael Aubin Poirier
- Vincent Goulet
- Antoine Lacharite
Briggs Masters
Race 6 Podium:
- Mathieu Martin
- Vincent Novak
- Serge Boisvert
Championship top-5:
- Mario Martin
- Mathieu Martin
- Daniel Courtemanche
- Serge Boisvert
- Vincent Novak
Rotax Micro-Mini
Race 6 Podium:
- Jeremy St Cyr
- Leo Da Silva
- Brando Londono
Championship top-5:
- Jeremy St Cyr
- Brando Londono
- Leo Da Silva
Rotax Junior
Race 6 Podium:
- Alexis Baillargeon
- Cole Medeiros
- Olivier Mrak
Championship top-5:
- Olivier Mrak
- Cole Medeiros
- Alexis Baillargeon
- William Turcot
- Jackson Lachapelle
Rotax Senior
Race 6 Podium:
- Lucas Nanji
- William Bouthillier
- Jesse Lambert
Championship top-5:
- Lucas Nanji
- Timothe Pernod
- William Bouthillier
- Lucas Deslongchamps
- Olivier Bedard
Rotax Masters
Race 6 Podium:
- Olivier Lelievre
- Simon Proteau
- Francois Bourassa
Championship top-5:
- Michel Legrand
- Alexandre Boyer Laporte
- Sebastien Cloutier
- Simon Proteau
- Francois Bourassa
Rotax DD2
Race 6 Podium:
- Lucas Nanji
- Philippe Peloquin
- Ludovic Sabourin
Championship top-5:
- Lucas Nanji
- Ludovic Sabourin
- Zaephyrn Dupain
- Justin Gelinas
- Branco Juverdianu
Rotax DD2 Masters
Race 6 Podium:
- Sebastian Bernier
- David Laplante
- Marc Andre Levesque
Championship top-5:
- David Laplante
- Francois Dulac
- Alexandre Gauthier
- Maximilien Gareau
- Sebastian Bernier
Open Shifter Senior
Race 6 Podium:
- Charles Gauthier
- Mayke Nederer
- Nathan Gilbert
Championship top-5:
- Davide Greco
- Charles Gauthier
- Marc Andre Levesque
- Antoine Senechal
- Olivier Pichette
Open Shifter Masters
Race 6 Podium:
- Dominic Legrand
- Dany St Hilaire
- Francesco Vassallo
Championship top-5:
- Nicholas Bedard
- Francesco Vassallo
- Dany St Hilaire
- Michel Goulet
- Martin Janson