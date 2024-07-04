Coupe de Montreal Approaching Another Record Attendance This Weekend!

This weekend marks the start of the second half of the 2024 Coupe de Montreal race season. Rolling into the TAG Karting Academy in the always wonderful Mont-Tremblant region, Quebec’s fiercest competitors are set to do battle on one of Canada’s most popular circuits.

It’s been a stellar season thus far at the Coupe, recording a record 257 entries at round one and following it up with 255 at race two. A bad weather forecast and a conflicting race may be to blame for the slide at round three, which unfortunately had to cancel all of the Final races due to flooding on the track, however, the numbers are back up again for this weekend’s fourth event.

As of pre-registration closing, 229 drivers were entered for the weekend, and as always, many walk-ups are expected. The summer race in Mont-Tremblant was the largest turnout of the 2023 Coupe race season and this weekend very well could exceed the 257 marker set at SH Karting in May.

A reminder to those who haven’t registered, the cut-off is 12:00 NOON on Friday at the circuit. All registrations must be completed by then.

So what categories are big this weekend?

Briggs Senior has already exceeded 40 drivers, with 41 as of writing, which is only 5 away from the season high. This big group will need to be split into two at Tremblant to accommodate. They were the only category to get their Final run at SC two weeks ago, with Leopold Schrevel taking the victory and vaulting him into the championship lead. Ari Korkodilos and Antoine Lacharite are not far behind in the championship race.

As the final race in Quebec before the Canadian Open, we’re expecting a boost in entries in Rotax Senior this weekend, which currently has 32 drivers entered. The championship battle is very close at the top as Lucas Nanji leads his HM Propela teammate William Bouthillier by only 8 points with Lucas Deslongchamps only 15 away from the lead. Ryan Maxwell and Timothe Pernod are also within 100 points of the championship lead.

Rotax DD2 Masters is set for a season high this weekend with 23 drivers already set to battle. Briggs Masters is also at their highest with 24 drivers entered. There is also a strong local contingent of Shifter racers set for this weekend with 21 Seniors/Masters up for the challenge, their biggest draw of the season so far.

Briggs Junior, Rotax Junior, Briggs Cadet and Rotax DD2 are all tracking to hit season highs this weekend too.

The busy weekend will kick off on Friday with a full day of practice. Saturday will see two rounds of practice in the morning before Qualifying and the beginning of the PreFinal races. Sunday will start with the Last Chance Races, followed by the remaining PreFinals, setting the grids for the Finals throughout the afternoon.

