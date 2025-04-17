Cole Medeiros – A Winning Machine in the USA!

It has been a dream start to the 2025 race season for Cole Medeiros as he continues to rack up race wins all over the USA ahead of the Canadian karting season.

Since his first international victory in Orlando in February, the Racing Edge Motorsports driver has been nearly unstoppable, collecting race wins at the US Rotax West Trophy, SKUSA Pro Tour and most recently, the Stars Championship Series. He also added a championship at the ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour.

It’s pretty remarkable how, once a first major win occurs, a driver’s confidence changes so much and the wins just continue to follow. Medeiros’ second win came only one week after his first, taking down the Sunday Final at the US Rotax West event in Phoenix.

Two weeks later, he was in Texas for the first time, and while he came up just short of race wins in both ROK Junior and VLR Junior, he captured the most points to take the ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour ROK Junior Championship, earning another invite to the ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy later this year.

Cole Medeiros (c) celebrating his ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour Championship (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

The following weekend, Medeiros was back in Houston, Texas, for the SKUSA Pro Tour, with sold-out grids in both X30 and KA100 Junior. On Saturday, he thought he had the race win as the leader when a red flag flew, but a technical issue post-race ripped the trophy from his hands. Undeterred, Medeiros battled to the race win on Sunday, showcasing himself as a driver to watch in every start he makes in North America this season.

Finally, this past weekend, Medeiros shifted back to the East Coast, trying his hand at a new engine package, the OKN-Junior at the Stars Championship Series. Once again, he was victorious, notching his fourth victory this winter.

Regardless of the engine package, the race track, or the time zone, Medeiros is fast, confident and ready to take on any challenge presented to him and with his attention now shifting to the Canadian season, we’d say he’s hitting his marks at the perfect time.

Catching up with Cole on a rare weekend home, to ask him a few questions about his recent successes.

Cole, what do you think has led to the recent run of race victories?

I have been working a lot on my race craft and trying to improve my overall driving and strategy, leading to my recent wins. My team has also been amazing and incredibly supportive, which boosts my confidence and overall performance.

Cole Medeiros (207) leading the field to green in Orlando (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

After getting that first big win in Orlando, what has changed in your mindset to continue winning races?

Winning in Orlando gave me a big boost of confidence. I proved to myself that I could win the big races and always be at the front. I started driving with the confidence that I could win! I also felt like my goals were more tangible, and I could reach my dreams if I stayed consistent.

Of all these big wins recently, which have stood out to you the most?

Of all the races that I have been participating in, the SKUSA Pro tour win and the big first win in Orlando hold a special place in my heart. I fought hard for those wins, and I was so proud of myself and my team when we came away with the championship in Texas. I’m really excited for the races that are just around the corner, and I always think my best race will be my next race. I want to continue growing and bettering my game.

At the SKUSA Pro Tour race in Texas, you had the Saturday win taken away from you for a technical issue. Did that fuel you to push even harder on Sunday to score the victory?

In the first two rounds of the SKUSA Pro Tour, I ended up getting the lead really quickly, but I felt like my pace wasn’t great enough to stay there, so I started defending for the remainder of the race so I could fight for the win as much as I could. There was a red flag that ended the race short, and I was granted the win. Unfortunately, there was a technical issue and I lost the win. This made me want to win Sunday’s race even more, and I drove with determination and fire the next day. It felt even more special to come across the line on Sunday because on Saturday, the win was taken away from me. I felt like I proved myself to everyone at that race.

Tell us about your relationship with Racing Edge Motorsports and how much influence they have had on converting you from a front-running driver to a consistent race-winning driver. What have they really helped you with?

I have an amazing team! I feel really comfortable with them, and I feel like there’s great communication between us as we seem to be on the same page most of the time. They have really helped me with my driving, my race craft, and my confidence, and I think it shows in my racing.

With the Canadian season starting very soon, what are your goals for this summer? Where do you plan to be racing?

With the Canadian season starting, I plan to win as many races as I can. I want to win the ticket to Bahrain this upcoming Canadian season, because it would mean a lot to me to go back to the ROTAX Grand Finals and represent my country. I want to redeem myself from last year because it wasn’t the greatest performance from me. I have a better understanding of how that race works, and I feel like I will get much better results. I also want to make my parents and my team proud.

Will you be racing anywhere outside of Canada this summer season?

I will be participating in a mix of Canadian and American races this summer. I’m really excited for the SKUSA Pro tour, and I want to get the job done and win the championship. For the Canadian races, my goal is to win the Canadian nationals for both classes this year.

Finally, if you were giving advice to your younger self about your development in karting, what would it be and why?

If I could give advice to my younger self, I would tell him to keep pushing and race as hard as he can. Try to learn from every race and every mistake and work on making yourself a little better each day. All the little things add up to create big change.