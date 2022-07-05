Coco Chi Leads Every Lap of Rotax Junior Final

British Columbia’s Coco Chi emerged victorious on the opening weekend of the Max Karting Group Canada Final in the Rotax Junior division, leading every lap of the Final and pulling away to victory.

It was a rather uneventful race with only seven competitors in the class this weekend, but Chi (BBR/Falcon) made no mistakes to stay ahead of her competition and score the race win.

Coming home in second was Ziming Wang (BBR/Falcon), who posted the fastest lap in qualifying on Saturday as well as in the Final, but needed half the race to find a way by Boss Patel (Haggerty Autosport/Exprit) and by then, Chi had checked out.

Patel settled for third after having a good start to the race but just couldn’t hold off Wang.

Fourth went to Mannix Donnelly (SCR/BirelART) who benefitted from a tangle ahead of him with two laps to go between Frederique Lemieux (SCR/BirelART) and Lucas Boschmann (EOS Kart) which allowed him to advance up two spots.

Max Karting Group Canada Final – Rotax Junior Final Results