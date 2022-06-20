CKRC’s North of 49 Championship Offering Spectacular Prizes

Building from the momentum of last year’s North of 49 Championship held by the Calgary Kart Racing Club, the event has announced a number of awesome prizes available to the weekend race winners and event participants, which have now exceeded $30,000 in value.

Taking place from July 21 to 24 at the home track of the Calgary Kart Racing Club in Strathmore, Alberta, the mini-championship style event will take on the ‘ain’t over until it’s over’ format, with plenty of racing on tap and shuffling of the grids often.

It will be a true challenge to come out on top and those who do will be awarded nicely thanks to many sponsors of the event.

Registration for the event is open and racers can use Motorsports Reg to complete their entry.

So what is up for grabs? See below.

Briggs class winners get paid trips (flight, hotel, race entry and chassis shipping) to compete in the Canadian Karting Championships courtesy of Gentleman Pros, The Mortgage Gallery and Tri-Pol Enterprises.

VLR and Shifter class winners race earn entry to the Canadian Karting Championships courtesy of Vortex Engines, LeVanto Kart Tires, MagicBox Motorsports and Mosport Karting Centre

Briggs Cadet/Junior/Senior/Masters and Rotax Junior/Senior winners earn gift certificates to the Max Karting Group Canada Final at Warburg courtesy of Max Karting Group

Max Karting Group has also donated Rotax Hats, Touques, Water Bottles and T-Shirts as draw prizes for all N49 participants

Rotax Junior/Senior/Masters winners earn tickets to the Canadian Karting Championships courtesy of SRA Karting

In addition, Tri-Pol Enterprises is helping arrange transportation for racers from Alberta to the Canadian Karting Championships at the Mosport Karting Centre in Ontario. For only $315, racers can have their equipment shipped to Mosport to compete in Canada’s biggest race of the year. More information can be found here: https://calgarykartracingclub.motorsportreg.com/events/2022-n49-shipping-to-nationals-option-strathmore-motorsports-park-calgary-300952?fbclid=IwAR1RYB103OMBAsExn5mJqGdlLgJoJfRyiGRizmwj8LLlbjNw8SM4RaUWGvo