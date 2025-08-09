CKN to Award Pole Positions at Canadian Karting Championships!

Fast Friday at the 2025 Canadian Karting Championships just got a little more enticing!

We are excited to share the news that CanadianKartingNews.com will award the Fastest Qualifiers at the Canadian Karting Championships, taking place at the Mosport Karting Centre on August 14-17.

The CKN Fastest Qualifier in each of the 13 official categories contending for a Canadian National title will be awarded $100.00 for their efforts. In addition, each driver will be recognized with a social media post on the CKN social media channels.

With National titles and prizes to International events on the line, Qualifying is sure to be fiercely competitive, and now, it comes with even more on the line.

Registration for the event is now open, and racers are advised that early registration will close on Sunday, August 10. Visit http://ronfellowskarting.com to complete your registration.

**Reminder: a National License is required to compete at the Canadian Karting Championships.

There are a ton of awards and prizes up for grabs at the Canadian Karting Championships.

First, Second, Third place finishers in ALL classes will receive CKC trophies, podium hats and Canadian Tire gift cards. First Place: $350.00, Second Place: $250.00, Third Place: $150.00.

Rotax Max Challenge First Place: 1 ticket good for 1 entry at the 2026 Florida Winter Trophy (entry fee only, products excluded). Second Place: 1 set of MOJO D5 tires from Prime Powerteam. Third Place: $150.00 Alpine Star gift certificate.

ROK Cup Superfinal Tickets will be awarded to Canadian Karting Championship race winners in ROK Mini, ROK VLR Junior, ROK VLR Senior, ROK GP Junior, ROK GP Senior. All VLR race winners will receive entry into the ROK GP class as the VLR category is not offered at the Superfinal. ROK Superfinal – October 14-18, 2025 (South Garda Karting, Lonato, Italy) Ticket Includes: event entry, race tires, fuel and oil, chassis and engine, Team Canada race suit. ROK Vegas Entry will be awarded to Canadian Karting Championship Second Place finishers in ROK Mini, ROK VLR Junior, ROK VLR Senior, ROK GP Junior, ROK GP Senior. ROK Vegas – October 29 – November 2, 2025 (Las Vegas, Nevada, USA) Full ROK Vegas Entry Includes: entry fee, race tires, fuel, and oil. Wild Card Tickets will be awarded to Canadian Karting Championship Third Place finishers in ROK Mini, ROK VLR Junior, ROK VLR Senior, ROK GP Junior, ROK GP Senior. Includes: race entry, tires, fuel, and oil for one (1) Canadian ROK Championship Event, or 2026 ROK USA Florida Winter Tour event.

PFAFF Motorsport High Performer Award Awarded to two (2) Junior drivers and two (2) Senior drivers judged to have had an outstanding driving performance. Cash prize $350.00

Ron Fellows Karting Move of the Race Awarded to two (2) drivers who accomplish an outstanding overtake during a Final race or exhibit incredible race craft. Cash prize $350.00

CHEVROLET Team Spirit Award Awarded to two (2) drivers and/or teams having displayed an exemplary combination of sportsmanship, presentation and performance. Cash prize $500.00



CKN Photo Service

Make this year’s Canadian Karting Championships truly unforgettable with professional photography from CanadianKartingNews.com.

Our exclusive photo package is the perfect way to commemorate your driver’s experience at this prestigious event. For just $150, you’ll receive:

20+ high-resolution, professionally edited images of your driver in action

A stunning 13×19 printed photo, complete with official event branding – perfect for framing

Digital delivery via email or Dropbox, ready to share with family, friends, and sponsors

Whether it’s their first big race or one of many, this is your chance to preserve the memories in a way that lasts a lifetime.

Spots are limited – secure your photo package today on the CKN store! http://canadiankartingnews.com/store