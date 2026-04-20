CKN Summer Tour 2026 – 15 Events on Schedule This Season

Here we go again, because Karting is a way of life!

As the end of April edges closer and the sights and sounds of karts hitting tracks across Canada hit our social media feeds, our excitement is building to get this season finally underway.

It’s taken a little extra time, but we have finally completed our schedule of trackside events for the 2026 CKN Summer Tour.

This year’s schedule took a lot of navigating, with so many high-calibre races on the roster this season and narrowing it down to just one race a weekend was extremely difficult.

We have 15 race weekends planned for this summer, covering a number of different series with the hopes of supporting as many Canadian karters as possible. Sadly, we know we can’t attend every event, and a few weekends off in the summer are required now, too.

Each event will have written race reports highlighting the race winners, photo galleries you have all come to love and as much content as we’re capable of creating. We’re also on the hunt for some assistance throughout the summer. Have an interest in helping cover the sport, updating our social media, and sharing everything that is awesome about karting? Get in touch with us!

New merch is in the works, and we’re hoping it will be here soon. Keep an eye out.

Our season and single-race photo packages are now online. Head over to the CKN Online Store, http://canadiankartingnews.com/store, to order early and secure our trackside service. It is the best way to support us on this journey, and ordering online is simple and easy.

Our full schedule of planned events can be found below, but here are a few highlights for this summer.

Six Visits to the Coupe de Montreal

We are very excited to continue our support of the Coupe de Montreal, Quebec’s massive karting program. This year, there will be 7 events, and we will be trackside for six of them, including their season opener at SH Karting and championship finale at SRA Karting – ICAR.

Our friends in Quebec have been incredible supporters, representing CKN every weekend, wearing our merch and purchasing our photo packages.

We created a special season photo package for racers in Quebec. Check it out and sign up early to ensure the best selection from start to finish this season.

Full coverage of RMC Ontario and RMC Quebec

Without a doubt, the hottest ticket in Canadian karting is the invitation to join Team Canada at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, and once again, we will be there to follow the journey of those winning their way to this year’s race in Portugal.

RMC Ontario kicks off the Path to Portimao with events at Hamilton and Mosport before RMC Quebec piggy-backs on the Coupe de Montreal for two events at the always popular karting circuit in Mont-Tremblant.

We’re super excited to visit Toronto Motorsports Park for the first time in July as the third stop of RMC Ontario before the two programs converge at the Canadian Open in Mirabel, Quebec, for what should be the biggest Rotax race of the season!

RMC Ontario will crown its champions at the Canadian Open, while RMC Quebec will travel to Hamilton for the Canadian Karting Championships as their fourth and final event to award their tickets.

The First Major – Cup Karts Canadian Championships

New this season, the Cup Karts Canada Division will kick off its campaign Daytona 500 style, with the Cup Karts Canadian Championships in Mont-Tremblant.

Taking place on the Canadian Victoria Day long weekend, the event is shaping up to be huge, with well over 200 entries already pre-registered to compete in this four-cycle only event.

We can’t wait to be trackside for this one and remind those who want single-race photo packages for this one to order early. It’s going to be mega busy.

Finally – We’re Going Back to Calgary

It’s been a while, but we’re finally going back to Calgary. The RMC Canada West event is heading to the home of the Calgary Kart Racing Club in Strathmore, and our anticipation for this one is huge.

We don’t get out west enough, but this race is always circled on our calendars early.

This will be the only single-race Rotax Grand Finals qualifier in Canada this season, and we have a feeling it’s going to be big, very big. The Calgary circuit is finally going to be on display for the entire country to experience. If you want to race even just one Rotax race this summer, pencil this one in.

Canadian Championships Back at Hamilton

Immediately after the Canada West Final, we’re heading back to Ontario for the Canadian Karting Championships hosted by Ron Fellows Karting.

Hamilton hosted the event in 2023 and 2024 before it went back to Mosport for the 2025 edition of our National Championship.

With all the upgrades and improvements at Hamilton, this should be a special one.

Championship Finale Coverage of Ontario Inter-Club Challenge and KartStars Canada

Sadly, we can only attend one round of the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge and KartStars Canada this season due to race weekend conflicts, but we’re saving the best for last as we will be trackside to help crown their 2026 champions when the programs roll into Hamilton in September and October.

2026 CKN Summer Tour Schedule

May 9-10

Coupe de Montreal SH Karting QC May 16-17

Cup Karts Canada Karting Mont-Tremblant QC May 30-31

RMC Ontario Hamilton Karting Complex ON June 6-7

Coupe de Montreal Karting Trois-Rivières QC June 20-21

RMC Ontario Mosport Karting Centre ON June 27-28

Coupe de Montreal / RMC Quebec Karting Mont-Tremblant QC July 11-12

Coupe de Montreal / RMC Quebec Karting Mont-Tremblant QC July 18-19

RMC Ontario Toronto Motorsports Park ON July 24-26

Canadian Open SRA Karting – Mirabel QC August 7-9

RMC Canada West Calgary Kart Racing Club AB August 14-16

Canadian Karting Championships Hamilton Karting Complex ON September 6

Ontario Inter-Club Challenge Hamilton Karting Complex ON September 19-20

Coupe de Montreal SC Performance Karting QC October 3-4

KartStars Canada Hamilton Karting Complex ON October 9-11

Coupe de Montreal SRA Karting – Mirabel QC

**Schedule subject to change.

We know we can’t see everyone and every track, but we’re trying our best. Interested in helping cover the races we can’t attend? Send us a message, we’re always looking for more content to share on CKN.