CKN Summer Tour 2024: A Full Throttle Season of Kart Racing Across Canada

We can’t believe that kart clubs across the country have already started racing and the calendar hasn’t even turned to May yet. It was snowing only a few days ago at our home base in Ontario, but that hasn’t stopped dedicated racers from firing up their engines and starting the 2024 Canadian karting season.

As we digest another very busy winter season of karting, we have put the finishing touches on our 2024 CKN Summer Tour. As we wrote about last week, there are a ton of races on tap this summer and narrowing it down and not forcing ourselves into burnout has been a challenge. We want to visit everyone, we want to cover as many races and racers as we can, and we want everyone to have the opportunity to be photographed by CKN, so we have come up with 16 races we intend to attend this summer.

We are going to focus on a few separate regional championships and up our attention on three major events this year, and we are looking for some help at several events this summer (more on that coming very soon).

The tour kicks off in early May in Quebec with the Coupe de Montreal at SH Karting (May 4-5), followed by the Ron Fellows Karting Championship at Mosport Karting Centre in Ontario (May 11-12). The Ontario Inter-Club Challenge at Goodwood Kartways (May 25-26) rounds off a busy opening month.

June brings more competitive action with the Coupe de Montreal at Circuit ICAR in Quebec (June 1-2) and Cup Karts Canada at Karting Mont-Tremblant (June 15-16). Returning to Ontario, we will support the second stop of the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge at the Mosport Karting Centre (June 22-23) before returning to Mont-Tremblant for the Coupe de Montreal (July 6-7).

The tour heats up in the middle of the summer with Cup Karts Canada returning to Lombardy Raceway (July 13-14) before our first major of the season. The Canadian Open at Circuit ICAR (July 19-21) is where the first invitations to join Team Canada at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals will be available. The Ron Fellows Karting Championship at Hamilton Karting Complex (July 27-28) is on the following weekend, and then we finally get to head west for the Max Karting Group Canada Final at EDKRA Rotax Mojo Raceway in Alberta (August 2-4) where another batch of Rotax Team Canada invitations will be raced for.

August continues the momentum with the annual Bear Hunt for the KartStars Canada Nationals at Shannonville Motorsports Park (August 9-11) followed by the main event of the summer: the GDS Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships at Hamilton Karting Complex (August 16-18). We have confirmed this event will once again award Canadian titles for Rok, Rotax and Briggs categories, inviting all of Canada’s best racers to the beautiful circuit in Hamilton.

As the season winds down, September still has plenty of action in store to wrap up three regional championships. Cup Karts Canada will visit Point Pelee Karting (September 7-8), the Ontario Inter-Club Challenge will visit the Hamilton Karting Complex (September 21-22), and the KartStars Canada Night Race at Goodwood Kartways (September 28) will ensure the tour ends on a high note.

Capture the Action with CKN’s Exclusive Photo Services at the Summer Tour!

This summer, don’t just race—relive every exhilarating moment with CKN’s premium photo services! Whether you’re competing in a single event or racing throughout the entire tour, we’ve got a package for you. Choose from:

Single Race Packages for when you need just a few shots to commemorate a great race

for when you need just a few shots to commemorate a great race Multi-Race Packages for those hitting multiple stops on the tour

for those hitting multiple stops on the tour Annual Pass to get photos from every single race this summer!

to get photos from every single race this summer! Visit the CKN store to purchase the photo package that is perfect for you!

But that’s not all – CKN’s website and social media platforms will feature extensive coverage of every race. Stay updated, share your favourite moments, and get a behind-the-scenes look at all the excitement.

Partner with Us to Boost Your Brand!

We’re on the lookout for content partners to join us on this journey. If you have a product, service, or brand that you’d like to promote to karting enthusiasts across Canada, let’s connect! With CKN’s extensive reach, your message will hit home with thousands of dedicated fans.

Interested? Reach out to us at info@canadiankartingnews.com to learn how CKN can help you get the exposure you need. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be a part of the 2024 CKN Summer Tour!

2024 CKN Summer Tour Schedule