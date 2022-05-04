CKN Summer Tour 2022 – Celebrating 10 Years on the Road

It’s wild to think that it has been ten years already for CanadianKartingNews.com.

I restarted the CKN brand in May of 2012 and what a ride it has been so far, all in support of karting.

From Chilliwack, BC to Moncton, NB, almost coast to coast, and so many more cities in between, there has no shortage of amazing karting tracks, races, competitors and families I’ve met along the way.

This sport is so special in its own unique way. As a karting family, we know the world we live in, but still so many on the outside do not, and they are missing out. The passion that is on display every time the cord is pulled or the start button is pushed is amazing.

Sure the sport is as dysfunctional as a thanksgiving family dinner, but regardless, we all still come together for the better and to compete.

It’s been very tough to build my CKN Summer Tour schedule for this season as there are so many places I want to be, so many tracks to experience and too many races for our short window of opportunity each year. (Plus this year I have a pair of weddings to attend that are pretty important)

But after careful consideration, I have selected 14 races that I will be trackside for this summer and a few more that I’m working hard to have CKN supporters at to bring some additional content when race weekends overlap.

It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to start the season this past weekend at SH Karting, but the organizers of the Coupe de Montreal are doing their best to handle the curveballs they have been delivered.

Starting off with the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship at the Mosport Karting Centre, it is wonderful that for the first time in three seasons, we are racing in May and not having to wait until July. The following weekend will be at Goodwood Kartways for the opening round of KartStars Canada.

June will be a pretty quiet month with R2 of the MRFKC on the schedule, expected to be at the Innisfil Indy, followed by our first visit to Lombardy Racing Karting Club to check out what they are up to. Che Smith and his team have been working very hard to rebuild this kart club in the capital region and this double-header event is a special one on their schedule. Hopefully, some out-of-town racers can make the trek too.

July really packs a punch this year and there are so many races scheduled across the country that it was very hard to decide. We start and finish the month off in the west. First up is Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for the first half of the Rotax Canada Final at Martensville Speedway. We’re expecting a good turnout of racers from the western provinces at this one before capping off the two-race program at EDKRA Rotax Mojo Raceway in Warburg, Alberta at the end of the month. It’s been a while since we’ve visited these two great tracks and we’re really looking forward to getting back to see our friends in the west.

Sandwiched in between our two western trips are races at the Canadian Mini Indy in Hamilton, Ontario for the third stop of the MRFKC, the Canadian Open in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, which returns to its regular summer date, followed by our second visit to Goodwood Kartways, this time for the Cup Karts Canada race. Sadly, we have to miss the first Cup Karts race in Pointe du Lac but really excited to support Gerald Caseley’s new venture.

There are only two races on our calendar for August, but they’re going to be big ones. We return to Shannonville Motorsports Park for the KartStars Canada Nationals. A great event last year brought back a lot of memories from years past at Shannonville and we’re hoping for another great turnout to this historic facility.

The following weekend we are back at the Mosport Karting Centre for the biggest race of the summer, the Canadian Karting Championships. It looks like the event will once again feature all three engine programs in Canada as a full lineup of Briggs 206 classes will pair up with the Rok Cup Canada and the Rotax Max Challenge programs to bring a week full of track action. This is not yet confirmed, but hopefully, we will know sooner than later…hopefully.

In September we cap off our summer tour with a trip to SC Performance in Saint Celestin, Quebec for some Coupe de Montreal action, followed by the MRFKC Championship finale, which looks like it will be at the Mosport Karting Centre, before returning to the Jim Russell Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec for another Coupe de Montreal event. Initially, this was set to be the championship finale, but a schedule adjustment has moved the race at SH Karting to October, following some renovations to the track surface.

Fourteen intriguing events this summer really have us excited for what is to come. We wish it could be more.

As always, we will have our CKN Season Photo Pass available for those who would like our photo services all summer long. We will also have single event photo packages available too. As always, these packages can be purchased from our CKN Online Store.

We will have some new CKN 10th Anniversary merch soon. As well, we have some new CKN hats available. Find us trackside this summer to get yours. Whether it’s a photo package, merch or advertising, these purchases help keep CKN going and we really appreciate the support.

2022 CKN Summer Tour Schedule

05/14-15 MRFKC @ Mosport Karting Centre, ON

05/21-22 KartStars Canada @ Goodwood Kartways, ON

06/4-5 MRFKC @ Innisfil Indy, ON**

06/11-12 Lombardy Raceway Karting Club @ Lombardy Raceway, ON

07/2-3 Rotax Canada Final @ Martensville Speedway, SK

07/9-10 MRFKC @ Canadian Mini Indy, ON

07/16-17 Canadian Open @ Jim Russell Karting Academy, QC

07/23-24 Cup Karts Canada @ Goodwood Kartways, ON

07/30-31 Rotax Canada Final @ EDKRA Rotax Mojo Raceway, AB

08/13-14 KartStars Canada Nationals @ Shannonville Motorsports Park, ON

08/20-21 Canadian Karting Championships @ Mosport Karting Centre, ON

09/3-4 Coupe de Montreal @ SC Performance, QC

09/10-11 MRFKC @ Mosport Karting Centre, ON**

09/17-18 Coupe de Montreal @ Jim Russell Karting Academy, QC

**location to be confirmed