Chasse Emerges Victorious After Wild Rotax Junior Finale at RMC Quebec

The Rotax Junior category once again stole the spotlight at round two of the Rotax Max Challenge Quebec Championship, producing another action-packed weekend of close racing, dramatic twists and a finish that wasn’t decided until after the checkered flag.

Returning to Karting Mont-Tremblant for the second stop of the championship, competitors tackled the circuit in the opposite direction from round one while battling another weekend of intense heat and humidity. The changing layout and challenging conditions only added to the unpredictability of one of the deepest fields in the championship.

The drama began before the PreFinal had even taken the green flag.

After qualifying on the front row, Olivier Chasse (Prime/RedSpeed) spun while entering the circuit on the formation lap. Jayden Colligan (PSL/BirelART) had nowhere to go and made heavy contact with Chasse’s kart, ending his race before the race even began. While Chasse was able to continue and reclaim his starting position, Colligan was left watching from the sidelines with irreparable damage.

Chasse rebounded impressively by crossing the line first in the PreFinal, but officials assessed him a three-second penalty for the incident, dropping him to sixth in the results. That promoted Marco Fazari (REM/Kosmic) to the victory, with William Rossetti (BCR/OTK) elevated to second, placing the pair on the front row for the all-important Final.

Rossetti wasted no time taking control when the green flag flew, surging into the lead entering the first corner. However, race officials determined he had anticipated the start and handed him a jump-start penalty that would later reshape the finishing order.

While Rossetti led the opening four laps, Roy Chang (Goodwood/Exprit) patiently worked his way to the front and seized the lead, just as a furious multi-kart battle erupted behind him. Chasse, charging from sixth on the grid, joined Fazari, Rossetti, Leo Da Silva (REM/Kosmic) and Rory Baziuk (REM/Kosmic) in an intense fight for the remaining podium positions, with the order changing seemingly every lap.

Once Chasse finally climbed into second, he appeared poised to chase down Chang. But a bold late-braking move from Rossetti at the end of the long straight slowed the pursuing pack just enough to allow Chang to escape.

From there, Chang drove flawlessly, pulling away to take the checkered flag first.

Behind him, Chasse eventually broke free of the battle to secure second on the road, with Fazari narrowly edging Rossetti and Da Silva for third.

The drama, however, wasn’t over.

Following post-race technical inspection, Chang was disqualified, stripping him of what appeared to be a well-earned victory. Combined with Rossetti’s jump-start penalty, the revised results elevated Chasse to victory after overcoming one of the most turbulent races of the season.

Fazari inherited second place to cap another consistent weekend, while Da Silva moved onto the podium in third. Kingston Gadoury (Premier/TonyKart) produced one of the drives of the race, charging from 11th on the starting grid to finish fourth, with Baziuk completing the top five.

For round one winner Joshua Wheeler, he endured a difficult weekend, only producing an 18th-place finish and a big drop in the standings.

If the first two rounds are any indication, the Rotax Junior championship is shaping up to be one of the most competitive battles of the 2026 RMC Quebec season, with every point becoming increasingly valuable as the championship heads into its second half.

Rotax Junior Final Results