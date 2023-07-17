Challenge of the Americas Setting Plans for 2024 Program

The halfway point to the 2023 calendar year has passed, and FTK Promotions is excited about the upcoming season for the Challenge of the Americas winter program. When the calendar switches over to 2024 in January, the Challenge will host its 17th season of the premier west coast winter series. To begin the planning stages, series promoter Andy Seesemann is proud to announce the dates for the three-race weekend season in 2024.

“It feels like yesterday we were crowning our 2023 champions in Sonoma,” declared Andy Seesemann of FTK Promotions. “The weekend was a great wrap up of the 16th season for the Challenge, and we are now turning our attention toward the 2024 season. Reaching year 17 shows the great commitment by our racers and the job done by my staff to continue providing an exciting and fun karting experience. We expect to do the same this coming winter.”

The dates for the 2024 Challenge of the Americas are set, with the shift to begin in the second month of the year continuing for next season. The program will kick-off on the February 2-4, 2024 weekend with the series opener. The second weekend and midway point of the championship will be held on March 1-3, 2024, while the series finale is set for April 5-7, 2024.

“These dates are similar to what we offered this year,” added Seesemann. “The move of Easter to the end of March allows us to move up a weekend for the finale and wrap up the program in early April. We have factored in the schedules for those offering major events during the winter months and worked around them to ensure competitors, teams, and our staff have no conflicts. While locations are not confirmed, we are in talks with several west coast facilities for 2024.”

With the announcement of dates for other programs in 2024, Seesemann is investigating the option to promote a summer championship program once again along the west coast. Events in May, June and a late summer date are on the table, with feedback being the major moving point for this effort going forward.

“Based on the other schedules and reports that have been divulged to me, the majority of the major programs here in the USA are focusing on east coast facilities and not traveling to western kart tracks in 2024,” Seesemann continued. “I have reached out to teams based here in the western half of the country to gauge their interest in a summer championship program, so they don’t have to live east of the Mississippi from May to September. I hope to have a decision regarding that venture in the coming months.”

