Challenge of the Americas Confirms Four Tracks for 2025 Program

Press Release by: Challenge of the Americas.

The popular Challenge of the Americas program will see a new evolution in its 18-year history with an expansion and shift in its calendar. In May, the series announced an increase to four events for the upcoming 2025 season, with the schedule including dates from the end of January through to the middle of June. As we’re now just over 170 days until the opening event of 2025, Challenge of the Americas is happy to announce the locations for the four race weekends.

“The Challenge is no longer a west coast winter series, we are THE western championship in North America,” enthused Challenge of the Americas promoter Andy Seesemann. “The expansion of our schedule to four events provides a high-level series from the end of the winter season to the beginning of summer, staying within the two western time zones. I can’t wait to start off the 2025 season for the Challenge!”

The 2025 Challenge of the Americas season opener returns to the Musselman Honda Circuit in Tucson, Arizona. As the site of the opening two weekends in 2024, the facility continues to be a loyal partner to the series. Among the two new tracks to join the Challenge in 2025 is the K1 Circuit. One of the most anticipated new tracks to North America will be welcoming the Challenge to its Winchester, California facility for the first time in early March.

“Our opening two events of 2025 will be sensational with our annual trip to Tucson and then our first visit to the new K1 Circuit,” added Seesemann. “I’m excited to see K1 finally open this month after the long delays that were beyond their control. This facility will be cornerstone for not only southern California, but for karting in the USA. It will be fun to finally see karts on the track with the club and regional programs that have events there over the next couple of months. I am pleased and honored to be the first national championship program to stage an event at K1 Circuit when we arrive in March 2025.”

The date for the second event of the Challenge at K1 Circuit has been shifted one week earlier from the previously announced dates. “We try very hard to work with other programs on scheduling during the year, and especially during the crowded early part of the season,” Seesemann confirmed. “With this week’s schedule announcement from one of the eastern programs, we decided to adjust the schedule to make it easier on the racers and teams to be able to support all the events that they want to attend without conflicts.”

The end of April will feature the annual trip to ‘wine country’ and Sonoma Raceway. The Sonoma, California track provides one of the greatest backdrops of a motorsport facility and is always a favorite stop for those who compete at the Challenge. The expansion of the Challenge schedule to four events also extends the geographic reach of the series. The fourth race on the calendar is scheduled for Father’s Day weekend at the Utah Motorsports Campus outside Salt Lake City, making the series a three-state program.

Seesemann added, “Since it opened in 2006, the Utah Motorsports Campus has hosted several major events. We are thrilled to be able to bring the Challenge to the mountain region of the country and offer an exciting facility to our teams and competitors. The combination of Sonoma and Utah to close out the 2025 championship will be an exciting end to our new era.”

The Challenge of the Americas has undergone several evolutions in its near two decades of competition and this year’s expanded schedule is a huge positive for the sport west of the Mississippi. The absence of a major traveling series in the west has been remedied and the Challenge family is excited to see everyone when the program kicks at in Tucson at the end of January.

2025 Challenge of the Americas Schedule



January 31-February 2: Musselman Honda Circuit – Tucson, Arizona

March 7-9: K1 Circuit – Winchester, California

April 25-27: Sonoma Raceway – Sonoma, California

June 13-15 – Utah Motorsports Campus – Grantsville, Utah

Be sure to follow updates at challengekarting.com regarding the 2025 Challenge of the Americas program, in addition to following the Facebook and Instagram pages.