Click Here to Order Your ROK VEGAS Photo Package!

CanadianKartingNews.com is excited to return to ROK VEGAS for the ninth year in a row, October 28 to November 1 at the RIO Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas!

Pre-orders are now open for CKN Photography Services.

Reserve your photography package in advance and let CKN capture your driver throughout one of the biggest karting events of the year.

Our $200 ROK Vegas Photo Package includes an official 13×19 ROK Vegas photo print of your driver, plus a digital gallery featuring a minimum of 15 professionally edited images from throughout the race week.

Images will be made available to download throughout the event, giving you fresh content to share while you’re in Las Vegas.

Pre-orders are strongly encouraged to ensure the best possible selection of images and coverage throughout the week.

Pre-order your CKN ROK Vegas Photo Package here: https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/UFESVQQKKPDCU or in the CKN Online Store.

We can’t wait to see everyone in Sin City and capture all the action at ROK Vegas!