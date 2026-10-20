Canadians Ready to Roll the Dice at ROK Vegas!

One of the most unique and exciting events on the international karting calendar is just around the corner as ROK Cup USA prepares to transform the parking lot of the RIO Hotel and Casino into a temporary karting circuit for the 2026 edition of ROK Vegas, taking place October 28 to November 1.

With the spectacular Las Vegas skyline providing the backdrop, over 340 competitors will descend on Sin City for five days of intense racing, where 11 champions will ultimately be crowned on Sunday afternoon.

Canada will once again be well represented, with 24 drivers making the trip south to challenge some of the best ROK Cup competitors from across North America and beyond.

And after an impressive showing one year ago, expectations are high for another strong Canadian performance.

In 2025, Canadian racers celebrated five podium finishes and three pole positions at ROK Vegas, proving they have what it takes to compete at the front. This year’s contingent features several returning contenders, a handful of rising stars, and eight ambitious drivers who will double their chances of success by competing in two different categories.

New Challenges Await in SV Junior and Senior

One of the biggest talking points heading into this year’s event is the introduction of the ROK SV Junior and the return of the SV Senior division, both of which have attracted significant Canadian interest.

Seven Canadians are entered in SV Junior, while another group of Canadian racers will tackle SV Senior, creating two of the most intriguing categories to follow throughout the week.

Adding another element of unpredictability is the unique engine raffle format. ROK Cup USA will supply the engines for both divisions, with competitors receiving a different engine each day. The concept is designed to create a level playing field and place an even greater emphasis on driver talent, adaptability and racecraft.

For the Canadians, it presents an exciting opportunity to make their mark in the inaugural running of these divisions.

Among the drivers taking on double duty are Ayden Ingratta, Erik Hermansen, Joshua Wheeler, Kristopher Goulet, Marco Fazari, Massimo Valiante, Robert Tronchi Jr. and Ryker Magro.

Each will be juggling two competitive categories throughout the weekend, creating an especially demanding schedule as they chase multiple opportunities to stand on the podium.

Ayden Ingratta (914) was victorious in his last ROK Cup start, winning round three of the Florida Winter Tour in Palmetto (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Returning Contenders Have Unfinished Business

A number of Canadian racers will arrive in Las Vegas with their sights set firmly on the top step of the podium after coming agonizingly close in 2025.

Leading that charge is Massimo Valiante, who returns with Italkart Factory Racing for another shot at the KZ Shifter crown. Valiante was runner-up one year ago and will be eager to go one position better this time around. He will also take on the new SV Senior category, giving him two opportunities to make headlines.

It’s a similar story for Ryker Magro, who came within one position of victory in VLR Junior last year. Now competing with Pfaff KartSport, Magro returns determined to finish the job, taking on both VLR Junior and SV Junior.

Another driver sure to attract plenty of attention is Ayden Ingratta.

Following a stellar 2026 campaign that has established him as one of Canada’s leading karting talents, Ingratta heads to Las Vegas as a serious contender in both SV Senior and VLR Senior. Representing Racing Edge Motorsports aboard his Kosmic, Ingratta will be looking to add another major achievement to an already impressive season.

With two categories on his schedule, there could be plenty of opportunities for the Ontario racer to shine beneath the bright lights of Vegas.

From Italy to Las Vegas

For three members of Team Canada, ROK Vegas will be the second major international ROK Cup competition in a matter of weeks.

Fresh from representing Canada at the ROK Cup SuperFinal at South Garda Karting in Lonato, Italy, Robert Tronchi Jr., Luke Bulpitt and Roman Doria will trade the Italian countryside for the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas.

Tronchi Jr. will have a particularly busy week, competing in both SV Junior and VLR Junior with Racing Edge Motorsports, while Bulpitt will challenge the ROK Mini field. Doria, meanwhile, will line up in VLR Senior, looking to carry the experience gained in Italy into another major international event.

All three will have the benefit of recent international competition as they prepare to take on a completely different racing environment.

Luke Bulpitt is fresh from competing at the ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Young Canadians Looking to Make Their Mark

Canada’s youngest competitors will also be worth watching closely, particularly in the ROK Micro and ROK Mini categories.

Recently crowned eKartingNews.com Driver of the Month, Tristan Francisco arrives in Las Vegas looking to continue his outstanding season. Racing with Ryan Perry Motorsport in ROK Micro, Francisco has enjoyed an impressive run of results in 2026 and will be aiming to carry that momentum into one of the biggest events of the year.

He will be joined in ROK Micro by Aria Dennahower, who will represent Parolin USA.

In ROK Mini, three Canadians are ready to take on the competition. Alongside Bulpitt, Anthony Di Donato and Lachlan Postle will each be chasing strong performances as they navigate the temporary circuit.

With barriers lining the course and little margin for error, the unique layout of ROK Vegas will present a significant challenge for the younger racers, rewarding precision, consistency and confidence.

Canadian Teams Bring Plenty of Firepower

Supporting the Canadian contingent will be a strong presence of Canadian race teams, with Racing Edge Motorsports, Italian Motors and Pfaff KartSport making the journey to Las Vegas.

Racing Edge Motorsports will have a particularly busy paddock, supporting a number of Canadian competitors across the SV Junior, SV Senior, VLR Junior, VLR Senior and ROK Mini divisions.

Italian Motors will be represented through its Italkart Factory Racing program, with Valiante and Erik Hermansen both tackling KZ Shifter and SV Senior.

Pfaff KartSport will also have several drivers in action, including Magro, Samuel Werier and Theo Silveira.

While many Canadians will be racing under the banners of these familiar teams, others will represent a variety of programs from across North America, demonstrating the depth and diversity of Canadian talent making the trip to Nevada.

Five Days, One Goal: ROK Vegas Glory

The action begins Tuesday, October 27, with the official track walk, giving competitors their first opportunity to study the temporary circuit.

Wednesday will feature a full day of practice before the intensity increases on Thursday with final practice sessions and the all-important Qualifying.

From there, the pressure will continue to build.

Heat races and Super Heats will take place on Friday and Saturday, determining the starting grids for Sunday’s main events.

With 11 ROK Vegas titles on the line, every position will matter, and the Canadian contingent will be hoping to turn strong qualifying performances into front-running results when the trophies are handed out.

Unlike traditional karting circuits, the temporary RIO layout offers a unique challenge. Drivers will have only a limited amount of time to learn the course, find the limits and adapt as track conditions evolve throughout the week.

And with the barriers waiting to punish even the smallest mistake, there will be no shortage of drama.

For Canada’s 25 representatives, the opportunity is enormous. Whether they’re chasing redemption from last year, building on a successful season or making their mark on the international stage, each arrives with the same ambition: to leave Las Vegas with something worth celebrating.

CKN will be trackside throughout ROK Vegas, bringing Canadian karting fans news, photos, results and updates from the event. Be sure to follow CanadianKartingNews.com and our social media channels throughout the week as we follow Team Canada’s pursuit of ROK Vegas glory.

We’re also offering our professional photography services throughout the event, with photo packages available for pre-order. Support CKN’s coverage and secure your photos early for the best selection from the race week. Order your CKN ROK Vegas Photo Package here or in the CKN Online Store.

Canadian drivers competing at ROK Vegas: