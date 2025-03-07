Canadians Competing on Both Coasts This Weekend

As we await the snow to melt at home, a number of Canadian racers have escaped our winter conditions for another opportunity to race south of the border this week.

Two major events are taking place, one on each coast.

The Cup Karts North America Spring Nationals has become a popular event amongst Canadian Briggs racers as they dust off their karts from winter storage and look to get a jump start on the spring season.

Taking place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on a popular circuit inside of the NASCAR oval, the Spring Nats has once again attracted a huge Cup Karts crowd, with 440 entries as of writing.

Canadians make up a good number of those entries, we’ve counted 51, with attendance in every category. It’s great to see a few Father-and-Son race teams competing, along with the regulars who continue to support the Cup Karts program both north and south of the border.

Racers will practice on Friday, Qualify on Saturday morning followed by two heat races Saturday afternoon to set up who makes it to Sunday’s main events.

The races will be broadcast on the Kart Chaser YouTube channel for those who want to watch from home.

On the West Coast, the Challenge of the Americas returns to Southern California for the first time in three years. They will visit the new K1 Circuit in Winchester, California as the much-anticipated circuit is finally open for business. It will be round two following an exciting season opener in Tucson, Arizona last month.

The Challenge is THE west coast winter series and this year they have adjusted their schedule to separate their races a little more, but also add a fourth event, venturing to Utah in June.

A number of Canadians will be in attendance this weekend, competing in a number of categories. The Challenge isn’t brand-specific to any one engine manufacturer, so everyone is welcome to compete as they feature 60cc Mini, 100cc Junior/Senior/Masters and KZ Shifter classes.

We will be trackside at K1 Circuit this weekend for the second stop of the Challenge and really look forward to our first visit to this beautiful new circuit.