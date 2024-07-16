Canadian Open Race Week is Officially Here!

Rotax Max racers are amped up for this weekend’s Canadian Open, the first chance in Canada to qualify for the famous Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

Circuit ICAR will host the event for the second straight year as the home of SRA Karting and Rotax Max in Canada. It is a pretty popular venue, located at the Mirabel Airport, the circuit has a concrete race surface and zero elevation change. It’s a unique challenge only found at ICAR in Canada.

Four tickets are available to be won this weekend as the race winners in Rotax Mini-Max, Junior Max, Senior Max and DD2 will clinch their spot at the Rotax Grand Finals, held this year in Italy. In addition, the Canadian Open is the first half of a two-race series to award six more tickets to join Team Canada, with the second round being part of the Canadian Karting Championships in Hamilton in August.

The competition this weekend is spread out over three days as Friday will officially kick off the event with Qualifying, Super Pole and Heat 1 for all categories.

Saturday will run the remaining heat races and conclude with a dinner party hosted by the event, setting up a Super Sunday with Pre Finals and Grand Finals to determine the 2024 Canadian Open Champions.

Most of the defending champions are back in action this weekend, but only three can defend their crown from a year ago.

After nearly a nine-month break, Lucas Pernod will suit back up in Rotax DD2 this weekend, aiming to secure a birth to the Rotax Grand Finals. Making his first start in his home country this season, Laurent Legault has full intentions of defending his title in Rotax Senior while Lucas Deslongchamps, the 2023 Junior Max Champion, has moved up to Senior Max and is coming off a Coupe de Montreal race win in Mont-Tremblant. Finally, David Laplante is hoping to knock off some of the bad luck he’s endured this season for a chance at another Canadian Open title. Unfortunately, 2023 Mini Max Champion Ilie Tristan Crisan will not be in attendance.

There will also be racers in Briggs Cadet and Briggs Junior, while as of writing, Briggs Senior and Masters need some more drivers if they want to compete. They have until Wednesday at 5 PM to complete their entry, at which time the event organizers will determine if there are enough to warrant running the category.

CKN will arrive at ICAR on Wednesday and we will have more to preview from the event.

We want to welcome Point Karting as our coverage partner for this weekend. www.PointKarting.com is your source for the best selection of racing go-kart parts and accessories nationwide. As North America’s premier go-kart store and service center they have thousands of kart components for sale at competitive prices, ideal for performance karting enthusiasts and casual kart racers.

Racers, don’t forget to order your weekend photo package from CKN and let us capture your memories all weekend long!