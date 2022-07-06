Canadian Open Limiting Entries for Select Classes – Register Now!

Next weekend, July 15-17, the Canadian Open in Mont-Tremblant will return to its regular summer July date and its usual 3-day race weekend format and the energy is brewing.

From coast to coast, we’ve heard racers talk of their excitement to get back to Canada’s most scenic region that hosts a race and to be honest, we can’t wait either.

That said, registration is open and there will be limitations for a number of classes. As always, karting in Mont-Tremblant has daily time restrictions, and with 13 classes on the schedule, track time is a premium.

All of the Briggs classes; Cadet, Junior, Senior and Masters, along with Shifter (Senior and Masters are combined) will be limited to 36 entries, and we’re expecting these spots to fill up quickly.

The opening round of the Coupe de Montreal featured 36 Briggs Senior alone, so if you’re planning to attend from out of town, we suggest registering ASAP.

Four tickets to join Team Canada at the Rotax Grand Finals are up for grabs, going to the winners of Mini Max, Junior Max, Senior Max and DD2, and the Canadian Open is the first of two events combined to award six more Grand Finals tickets. Event two is the ASN Canadian Nationals at Mosport, so just a reminder to those hoping to win at Mosport, they also need to be in Mont-Tremblant to score points.

The event gets back to its usual race format: Qualifying, Super Pole, heat races, a PreFinal and a Final. There is plenty of track time and racing set for the weekend and we hope everyone can join in.

Head over to MaxChallenge.ca to complete your registration.

As a reminder, a National license is required for this event.

Also, don’t forget to order your CKN Weekend Photo Package for this event. The package includes a 13×19 photo print from the race weekend and all the digital images taken from the race weekend of your driver. Order early for the best selection of images.

Visit the CKN Online Store to place your order now.