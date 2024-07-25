Canadian Open Junior Max Win Awarded to Fisher

It’s not too often a driver from Western Canada wins a ticket in Eastern Canada but Ty Fisher (REM/Kosmic), one of Canada’s most active kart racers, was awarded the Rotax Junior Max victory following a very eventful weekend at the Canadian Open.

An intense weekend in the race for victory featured at least eight different drivers in the hunt for victory. Fisher stole the SuperPole on Friday while Edward Kennedy (Energy Americas/Energy Kart), Fisher and Alexis Baillargeon (PSL/BirelART) were able to capture the wins in the heat races.

With consistency, Kennedy lined up on the front row for the Final with Rayan Ghandour (KR Sport/Kosmic) to his outside. Fisher and Antoine Lemieux (OTK) filled in row two while Pearce Wade (Prime/BirelART) and Baillargeon were on row three. The intensity built as the drivers prepared for their main event and when the green flag dropped, the action kicked into high gear.

With a nice push from Fisher, Kennedy jumped to the race lead through the opening corners but Fisher wasted no time and dove up the inside at the end of the straight to take the lead. Kennedy kept the pressure on early but Fisher remained in control until Ghandour came charging for the race lead on lap four, overtaking both drivers in the same lap to take control.

Ghandour went defensive for the next two laps, bringing Olivier Mrak (REM/Kosmic) and Wade into the mix for the race lead.

Lap seven saw Wade overtake Kennedy and Mrak also took advantage relegating the early race leader back to fifth. This also opened up a gap for the lead pair of Ghandour and Fisher to get away.

Making a mid-race charge, Baillargeon joined in the race for the final podium spot, overtaking Kennedy and Mrak, while William Turcot (BCR/BirelART) and Decklan Deonarine (REM/Kosmic) joined the intense battle for a top-five finish.

Kennedy (269) and Ghandour (209) lead the way into corner one – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Out front, Ghandour was managing a 1-2 kart-length lead over Fisher and it all came down to the final lap. Keeping to the racing line, Ghandour maintained control until he left the door open in the penultimate corner and Fisher threw it up the inside. Doing everything he could to stop his kart at the apex, Fisher looked to pull off the perfect pass, but Ghandour was patient, opened up his exit and performed the perfect crossover move, getting the better run out of the corner and then driving off to victor.

Fisher was second to the line while Wade was third, Baillargeon fourth and Mrak fifth.

However, the results did not stay as they crossed the finish line.

Ghandour was accessed a pushback bumper penalty for having zip ties on his bumper clips and the five-second penalty moved him back to fourth. This elevated Fisher to the race win, and the ticket to the Grand Finals, Wade to P2 and Baillargeon onto the podium.

It will be Fisher’s first trip to the Rotax Grand Finals.

The second half of the mini-championship for the second Rotax Grand Finals ticket will be awarded at the Canadian Karting Championships in Hamilton, Ontario on August 15-18.